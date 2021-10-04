No Dust, Only Shine: Your House Needs Asian Paints' Apex Shyne Dustproof

The buildings and houses that dot our streets make up the cityscape; they add to the aesthetics of a place -- a metro or small-town. Yet, we don’t seem to care much about the upkeep of our structures. Often they look whitewashed and lifeless, unclean and stained.

This is a big contrast as compared to the care we take of the inside of our homes. From decorative items that adorn our shelves and walls, to furniture that brings us comfort, we pay attention to maintenance, so that there is minimum wear and tear. Cleaning and dusting is everyday business to make sure that all the objects of our affection have a longer shelf life, the house remains spic and span, and everything is in order. We give some much thought to safeguarding the interiors of our homes but what about the exteriors? That needs care too. It sounds like an uphill task, doesn’t it? No longer. We have the perfect product that’ll make sure the exteriors of your apartment keep dust at bay -- that your exteriors match the shine of the interiors.

It’s not as impossible as you think it is. Keeping your building dustproof and ensuring that it doesn’t lose its lustre is totally doable. Coming to your rescue is Asian Paints. The paint giant boasts of an effective Dustproof emulsion range which ensures that you don’t fret over the maintenance of your home exteriors. The Apex Dustproof collection has a new addition -- Apex Shyne Dustproof -- and it’s all you need to get rid of dhool and mitti.

A topnotch water-based exterior paint, Apex Shyne Dustproof guarantees that the exterior walls of your house look fresh for not months but years on end. It comes with a smooth, water-based modified acrylic emulsion with Silicone additive that shields the structure from rough weather, be it heavy rain, harsh sun, or ceaseless humidity. There’s more. Its effective anti-algal properties prevent the growth of algae. You can finally say goodbye to those stubborn black spots that keep cropping up causing damage to the walls. Apex Shyne Dustproof is a worthy investment, as it comes with a five-year warranty with about 20 per cent more benefit for customers on the total painting expenditure.

The class sheen finish that this paint promises elevates the look of your building. There’s no plum, arsenic, or mercury mixed in it and it comes with a lead-free guarantee. In the age of environment consciousness, Apex Shyne Dustproof is the choice you need to make, as it meets the Indian Green Building Council VOC standards for LEEDS. And with 1500+ attractive shades to pick from, you no longer need to settle for any of the standard dull colours for the outside walls.

It’s not every year that you can do up the exteriors of your house. It’s heavy on the pocket and cumbersome and that’s the reason why choosing the right emulsion paint for your house matters.

Apex Shyne Dustproof means benefits galore: No dust, more shine. Now the outside of your home can look as swank as the inside.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.