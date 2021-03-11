Home / Brand Post / Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino
Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino

The celebration that began on 25th February made it an extended weekend of exhilarating entertainment in which the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the sensational performance of Nora Fatehi.
Big boss fame Pavitra Punia , Nora Fatehi with Puneet Narang Managing Director of Big Daddy casino.

Big Daddy, Asia’s largest offshore casino frequented by the Bollywood stars, scored with yet another scintillating weekend bonanza, Simply Febulous. The celebration that began on 25th February made it an extended weekend of exhilarating entertainment in which the pièce de résistance was undoubtedly the sensational performance of International Star, Nora Fatehi who raised the temperature to fever pitch with her sensuous moves on 26th February. Nora performed to her hit Bollywood numbers including Dilbar, Kamariya, O Saki Saki and her latest hit, Garmi, leaving the audience screaming for more.

The bevy of beauties that graced this event regaled the audiences present with their electrifying performances. Indian film star and former Miss Kerala, Deepti Sati set the tone for the outstanding extravaganza by her smashing performance that kick started this extravaganza. Big Boss fame, Pavitra Punia raised the glamour quotient and left audiences spellbound by her performance on 27th February. The Simply Febulous finale came from Big Boss fame and Dancing Sensation, Sapna Chaudhary who left the audiences gasping for breath with her energetic dance moves.

The stars glittered setting the stage on fire and the huge turnout of guests reveled in the pulsating vibes of an enormously entertaining weekend. Renowned for their brilliant, high-octane events, Simply Febulous was, in true Big Daddy fashion, an affair to remember.

