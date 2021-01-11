IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder.(Noratram Loroli)
brand post

Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change

Noratram Loroli, of the YouTube channel Ambedkarite People’s Voice, helps college-going youth in their education.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 07:55 PM IST

Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder. Over the years, he has worked hard to build trust for himself among people. All this has helped his social media reach to increase vastly.

Talking about Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, it is a student body that aims to provide help to college-going students. Noratram and his team ensure that no issues are faced by today’s college-going youth and their education happens smoothly.

His YouTube channel is called Ambedkarite People’s Voice. It has about 6 lakh subscribers. Recently, Noratram’s channel was awarded the Silver Play Button. His news channel and its page, called Ambedkarite People’s Voice, is also quite popular among people.

Noratram Loroli also has a strong social media presence. He is very active on Facebook and connects with people there. He believes that communication is of prime importance if one has to make sure their work reaches to more and more people.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
Once you have helped a few clients reach their business goals, you can use their honest testimonials to gain more clients, says Ajay.(Ajay Rai)
brand post

Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:13 PM IST
Ajay Rai is a victorious online entrepreneur, who coaches for scaling up businesses using the latest technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
In a very less time, Sankalp has attracted 10 million audiences on Facebook.(Sankalp Yadav)
brand post

Know Sankalp Yadav, the new face of India in the digital world

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Sankalp Yadav is a successful digital marketer at the young age of 17.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
Ashwani Kumar, the stunning producer who recently gave us the movie 'Sayonee'.(Ashwani Kumar)
brand post

Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:02 PM IST
Inside the Diplomat Mind will explore the psychology behind the criminal diplomat and the misuse of diplomatic power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nishit Sangwan
Nishit Sangwan
brand post

Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Nishit Sangwan, a digital influencer and marketer, knows the formula of growth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aradhana Bhandari
Aradhana Bhandari
brand post

Keeping India alive in the UK

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Aradhana Bhandari, a London-based entrepreneur is set to launch a wellness brand rooted in Ayurvedic knowledge on February 6, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma
brand post

Meet Swagger Sharma: A supremely talented Viner on YouTube

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Shivam Sharma aka Swagger Sharma is the most searched, famous YouTube channel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dheeraj Jorwal of Red Owl Gaming has exclusively signed on AS Gaming aka Sahil Rana
Dheeraj Jorwal of Red Owl Gaming has exclusively signed on AS Gaming aka Sahil Rana
brand post

Indian gaming industry is taking shape: Red Owl Gaming exclusively signs on AS Gaming

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 06:01 PM IST
AS Gaming has had a massive reach in a very short span of time with 6.5 million subscribers on YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Producer Punit Balan unveils his new movie poster of ‘Jaggu Aani Juliet’ after massive success of ‘Mulshi Pattern’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Written by Mahesh Limaye, Ganesh Pandit and Amber Hadap, the movie is directed by Mahesh Limaye himself, leading Cinematographer of Marathi and Hindi movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Computerspace: Your one stop destination for computers and other appliances

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 05:02 PM IST
Computerspace offers products and services ranging from laptops, computers, keyboards, monitors to every other necessary product required for a PC or a laptop.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Learning Digital Futureskills is a cool New Year’s resolution: Get onboard with Leapwaters

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Don’t fall prey to overhyped and overpriced coding courses. Enrol in Leapwaters courses and learn Digital Futureskills. It’s within everyone’s budget.
READ FULL STORY
Close
brand post

Om Thoke, India’s veteran blogger joins hands with world’s biggest affiliate forum STM to bring them to India dubbed as ‘STM Doosra’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Om Thoke has inspired millions of aspiring bloggers and affiliate marketers since 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health kit distribution during Covid-19.(Embassy Group)
Health kit distribution during Covid-19.(Embassy Group)
brand post

Corporates join hands to welcome government school students back to their schools after a 9-month absence

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:20 PM IST
With government schools opening in the New Year, Embassy Group has mobilized their corporate and NGO partners to work with the government and the Department of Education to prepare schools for the return of their students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sumit Kumar
Sumit Kumar
brand post

A chat with Dream11 expert Sumit Kumar on winning millions

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Holding a degree of B.E, Sumit Kumar has made his way to the top in Dream11.
READ FULL STORY
Close
L to R- Sonali Raut, Lizaa Malik, Gizele Thakral, Big Daddy Director Lakhram Goyal, Badshah & Aastha Gill
L to R- Sonali Raut, Lizaa Malik, Gizele Thakral, Big Daddy Director Lakhram Goyal, Badshah & Aastha Gill
brand post

Goa Casino hosts India’s biggest NYE party, starring Bollywood rapper Badshah

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:13 PM IST
It was a grand start to 2021 as the party saw the who’s who from the TV and entertainment world descend in Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anshul Goel, Founder & Director, Brahma Gems
Anshul Goel, Founder & Director, Brahma Gems
brand post

Indian men love to flaunt natural gemstones as fashion accessories. They also help make life better!

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 07, 2021 06:15 PM IST
From flaunting high-end watches, fine leather shoes or bespoke designer wear, urban Indian men have now turned to natural gemstones as the new status symbol.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP