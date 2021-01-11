Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change

Noratram Loroli, the State President of Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, is a successful YouTuber as well as a news channel founder. Over the years, he has worked hard to build trust for himself among people. All this has helped his social media reach to increase vastly.

Talking about Dr Ambedkar Student Front of India, it is a student body that aims to provide help to college-going students. Noratram and his team ensure that no issues are faced by today’s college-going youth and their education happens smoothly.

His YouTube channel is called Ambedkarite People’s Voice. It has about 6 lakh subscribers. Recently, Noratram’s channel was awarded the Silver Play Button. His news channel and its page, called Ambedkarite People’s Voice, is also quite popular among people.

Noratram Loroli also has a strong social media presence. He is very active on Facebook and connects with people there. He believes that communication is of prime importance if one has to make sure their work reaches to more and more people.

