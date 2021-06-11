Northeast Headline is delivering content in North East India, says Koushik Das

The increasing competition of various portals, newspapers, and news channels for quick dissemination of information at the national level has also not reduced the importance of regional portals. Regional portals help keep the general public aware of the news and information around them. But a large population of the country that lives in the North-East region has been somewhere away from the news camera's center. But in the meantime, Kaushik Das, the founder of Northeast Headline, has taken the initiative to make everyone aware of the general news with his cooperation in the creativity, culture, change, skill, changing scenario of the North-Eastern states.

Koushik Das says that the biggest challenge in the present time is to deliver factual news to ordinary people in the proper form; in this era of social media rumors and paid news, we are doing the fastest dissemination of information without checking the facts and verifying the truth. So I started with a small core team to check the integrity and attributes of the news. Although it is a tedious process, it helps in reaching the correct information to the general public. The North-East states are cut off from the beginning, but the people here are skilled, can do something, and are very creative. The culture here is vast, and there is enormous potential for development. We are trying to collect and check and reach the news of sports, entertainment, politics, technology, tourism, etc., along with the regional information related to these areas and the current events happening in the present scenario like Covid. People of other regions of the country, even from foreign countries, are regularly seeking a tourism corner in the North-Eastern state. Especially in Sikkim, there are some places known for travel and tourism. For enlightening these places, we included tourism-related articles too in our portal. Today we continue to work with over 100 contributors. These contributors keep their eyes on the national and regional news of all times, gather all the information about the news before it goes viral on social media, and present it in the proper form.

Today, the number of daily readers of the North East Headline Portal is increasing continuously. There was a time when only 200 readers could visit the portal a day, but today more than 10 thousand people read North East Headline every day.

The purpose of NorthEast Headline is not limited to providing information to the general public. Still, according to its founder Kaushik Das, it is also striving to empower those who are educated and skilled but are untouched by employment opportunities. Initiatives are also being taken to connect such people with them and provide them employment opportunities and regular payments.

