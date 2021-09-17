Not just an E-Commerce Store, Restaurant.Store is a Complete Ecosystem

Restaurant.Store is a rapidly growing E-commerce Platform specially designed to provide products and services used by Restaurants and Bakeries. They offer a wide range of high-quality essential equipment in multiple sizes and capacities.

If you are a Chef or a Baker, be ready to be spoiled with choices. Restaurant.Store has a huge range of products for you and is committed to add more products each passing day on their platform.

What kind of Products? Products which are used in Restaurants, Bakeries, Cafés and Cloud Kitchens. Products which can be trusted by businesses and which are built to last regardless of the rough handling. Products which will save a Chef’s time and Baker’s efforts. Products which are a necessity to every Eatery but are difficult to find in the markets. Restaurant.Store is determined to hand-hold each budding entrepreneur of this country who aspire to enter the HoReCa Industry and become a successful restaurant owner.

What makes Restaurant.Store stand out from the other e-commerce stores is that it offers out-and-out services that assist businesses to set up their restaurants/cafes/bakeries as well as enrich the business growth. It offers 360° services like Expert Guidance while selecting the kitchen equipment and machinery, Kitchen Designs Assistance from Food Business Experts, Checklists to set up the business and Marketing Guides customized for every form of food business along with their primary service; Delivering Quality Commercial Kitchen Equipment, Bakery Machinery, Commercial Refrigeration. They are now adding to their product range: Cookware, Tableware, Restaurant Furniture, Dinnerware, Disposables, Packaging Material, Bakery Accessories, Uniforms, Chef Tools, Gourmet Food Ingredients and the list is nearly endless. Soon the site will have more than 2 Lakh product sku’s and being the pioneers in this sector, Restaurant.Store is doing a commendable job.

When we asked the Founder, Mr. Moiz Master, how he came up with this business idea, he said: “My family has been doing this business since years but everything was offline. Now the country is ready for online B2B E-commerce. Today most of the cities in India do not have adequate sellers for Restaurant Equipment and Bakery Machinery. Customers who want to start a restaurant/bakery has to source different products from different places, which is a tedious process and it drains the aspiring restaurant owner emotionally as well as financially. They often have to compromise and buy whatever is available. With Restaurant.Store, we give them choice. We save their time, money and efforts. We help them take an informed decision.”

Mr. Adnan Master, the COO of the company adds: “Starting and running a restaurant is a challenging task. We at Restaurant.Store have developed solutions for this industry which makes the process much easier. We provide hand-holding to our customers through our specially designed services. To name a few we provide;

New Set-up Consultancy, Restaurant Make-over Services, Annual Maintenance Contracts, Franchise Building and Management and so on. Our ultimate aim is to help the new entrants and existing players of the industry to run their establishments efficiently. For this we have been studying the problems faced by our customers very closely, and have put all our efforts to get the right product and the right service for them through Restaurant.Store”

The online store has been built to deliver extreme ease to end-users and make their purchasing journey much more convenient. With thousands of equipment from trusted brands, Restaurant.Store prioritizes excellent customer service & user experience. The platform offers commercial kitchen equipment & solutions loved by chefs. The dedicated team at Restaurant.Store has already catered to multiple restaurants & cafes from different parts of India with thousands of product skus and delightful unique services.

You can contact Restaurant.Store here: https://restaurant.store/

