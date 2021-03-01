IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Nourdine Hmaimou: The Millennial football star you need to watch out for
Nourdine Hmaimou
Nourdine Hmaimou
brand post

Nourdine Hmaimou: The Millennial football star you need to watch out for

  • Interestingly enough, at one point in his life, Hmaimou was a pretty good Table Tennis player as well, winning several competitions between the ages of 12 and 15. But football was always his one true love and he credits the game with having changed his life.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Footballer Nourdine Hmaimou, champion of the Hendon Football Club knew from a very young age that his future would be on the football field. So, it’s really no wonder that today he is one of England’s rising stars.

“Originally, my parents are from Morocco, but I live in Aberfeldy which is an area based in Poplar in London, United Kingdom,” he said in a 2018 interview.

As a child, Hmaimou was more inclined towards football than studies and other things, as children often are. But with Hmaimou, this inclination soon developed into a passion for the sport in his school days and he dreamed of competing against some of the best players on an international stage.

But it wasn’t just about the fame and the glory for Hmaimou, in fact, he once said “it was something that I was brought up around, especially during my childhood. Everyone was competitive, and I was the only person to use that as a benefit to improve myself. I loved to have fun in my youth days.”

Interestingly enough, at one point in his life, Hmaimou was a pretty good Table Tennis player as well, winning several competitions between the ages of 12 and 15. But football was always his one true love and he credits the game with having changed his life.

In 2018, he looked back on those days and said, “I remember the majority of the boys I was surrounded by used to get lured into the wrong path and fortunately for me, my immensely strong love for Football allowed me to stay away from all that.”

Of course, he still had to hustle and work himself to the bone before he could taste success. But today he’s a rising star of the game on top of being a student at UCFB, studying a three-year course on Football coaching and management.

Hmaimou’s professional career started at the age of 10. At that time, he spent two years with West Ham Development, followed by a stint at the Sporting Bengal Academy, where he found himself under the mentorship of retired English footballer Anwar Uddin.

His time under Uddin’s tutelage was short-lived. Hmaimou sooj moved to Senrab FC, playing on their Sunday league team, which had once featured now-household names like John Terry, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Frank Lampard, and others when the league had first started.

Eventually, the young footballer went on to participate in trials at Charlton, Stevenage, Barnet, and Sutton United. Though luck didn’t quite favour him then, he did gain a lot of experience playing in different settings and against varied players.

Nourdine Hmaimou joined Wealdstone FC in their U -17 league for the 2015-2016 season at the age of 16. In his very first game, he made his mark by scoring his first goal and first assist for Wealdstone against Ruislip Town FC.

After that, it was really only a matter of time before he was sent to train with the senior teams. But as it often is in football, a good start doesn’t necessarily lead to consistent good outcomes. Despite his hard work, the young footballer continued to play in the under-17 league till the end of the season without much in the way of results after that first game.

After the first season, he moved to Hendon FC officially in 2016 and that’s where he really came into his own. As captain for the club, he was leading his team in a game against Edgware Town at Hendon’s home ground, Silver Jubilee Park.

Minutes before kick-off, John Creith, the U-18 manager, spotted Hmaimou outside the locker room and awarded him the armband for his consistent performance and excellent leadership

qualities. This is perhaps the proudest moment for any sportsman and it was Hmaimou.

Hendon lost that game 3-1 but Hmaimou won his place at the club as a leader and a captain, because he put in a performance that his manager described as “magnificent”. Since that day, Nourdine Hmaimou remains a star player of Hendon FC.

“It’s a privilege to lead the team,” he once said in an interview. “It takes extra work but it’s definitely worth it, I feel honoured. Being a leader is something that runs in my family. Knowing I made my family & friends proud by being able to play & wear the captain band around my arm makes me so happy. Not only that, but it’s also great to see that the manager thinks I’m capable of leading the team. It is a huge boost of confidence and I will always be thankful. Ever since I’ve felt more able and mature as a player.”

It hasn’t been an easy road for Nourdine Hmaimou. Surely, there will be both bright days and dark ahead of him in the years to come. But he has already proven that he has what it takes to struggle through the more difficult times and above all, he truly loves the game for its own sake.

In Hmaimou’s words, “Football is a sport that unites the whole world and brings a sense of togetherness. Everything about Football is special, from celebrating a goal to shedding tears after a loss; it’s truly the beautiful game as Pele nicknamed it.”

Keep an eye out for this rising star of the game because he’s definitely got the mettle and the talent to make his way to the top clubs of England. And who knows, perhaps even beyond that.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Abhijit Pati, CEO &amp; Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO)
Abhijit Pati, CEO & Director of Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO)
brand post

Abhijit Pati on aluminium's contribution to Indian metal industry globally

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Mr. Pati discussed this at the 58th National Metallurgists’ Day (NMD) International Conference and 74th Annual Technical Meeting (ATM). As a leader and stalwart in the aluminium industry, he led the panel discussion on ‘Enhancing global competitiveness of Indian metals industries’ during the event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nourdine Hmaimou
Nourdine Hmaimou
brand post

Nourdine Hmaimou: The Millennial football star you need to watch out for

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 PM IST
  • Interestingly enough, at one point in his life, Hmaimou was a pretty good Table Tennis player as well, winning several competitions between the ages of 12 and 15. But football was always his one true love and he credits the game with having changed his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Dave
Richa Dave
brand post

Richa Dave reveals what it takes to be a successful make-up artist

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Giving an insight into her daily life, Richa reveals that her days are filled with a lot of creativity and collaboration with different creative minds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
brand post

Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The new platform will allow government organisations to make early, proactive decisions to tackle problematic content before it becomes widespread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
brand post

Solomartel completes its first-ever real estate fund in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The online investment fund is known for providing real estate investment opportunities to individuals and companies around the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
brand post

GetPaying Clients - The key to success for budding digital entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Started by a young budding entrepreneur and digital marketer - Pratham Waghmare, this company strives for success of enthusiasts who want to make it big in the world of digital marketing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
brand post

The value of an MBA degree during the recession and pandemic

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Here is what an MBA means in times of a financial crisis and a skewed job market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The motive behind this award ceremony is to recognize personalities nation-wide who have successfully made an impression on their fields or businesses, to celebrate their success and to encourage others.
The motive behind this award ceremony is to recognize personalities nation-wide who have successfully made an impression on their fields or businesses, to celebrate their success and to encourage others.
brand post

Top 50 influencers of 2020 announced by G-Town Society Magazine, India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The handpicked influencers will be honored at the gala event of the Indian Excelsior Awards on 20th March 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our smartphones can do a lot more things besides making phone calls. Unlike a few years ago, both Android and iOS have millions of applications on their official stores.(Silentbet)
Our smartphones can do a lot more things besides making phone calls. Unlike a few years ago, both Android and iOS have millions of applications on their official stores.(Silentbet)
brand post

Mobile usage stats, trends & facts you should know

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Did you know that people swipe and tap their device around 2600 times every day? This number might seem shocking at first, but since almost every app sends different types of notifications, it does make sense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshu Sharma &amp; Manish Sharma
Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma
brand post

Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma: Unrecognized stars of Social Media Marketing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • They have helped many businesses/individuals to get back on track, and their help is accounted for by all whenever their worth is accounted for.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franchising is a form of marketing and distribution with a strong relationship between the franchisor and the franchisee.
Franchising is a form of marketing and distribution with a strong relationship between the franchisor and the franchisee.
brand post

7 benefits of expanding your business through franchising

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • With the onset of the pandemic more and more people are flocking franchise websites to pick up franchises from reputed global brands instead of starting up their own stores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Protein Day 2021, the Right To Protein initiative received support from 9 new organisations.(Right To Protein)
Ahead of Protein Day 2021, the Right To Protein initiative received support from 9 new organisations.(Right To Protein)
brand post

Protein Day 2021: Nutrition organisations support Right To Protein initiative

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Ahead of Protein Day 2021, leading health and nutrition brands and thought leaders join forces with the Right To Protein initiative to drive national consciousness towards adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Aggarwal
Akshay Aggarwal
brand post

Akshay Aggarwal – The businessman who exudes confidence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Akshay Aggarwal is a talented and young entrepreneur, who works his magic with different businesses on everyday basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
#CodeAtHome comes to India
#CodeAtHome comes to India
brand post

After a successful launch in Europe, #CodeAtHome comes to India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • As India makes strides towards widening access of digital resources at the grass root levels, particularly among the women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Signzy Founders Pic (L-R) - Arpit Ratan, Ankit Ratan, Ankur Pandey
Signzy Founders Pic (L-R) - Arpit Ratan, Ankit Ratan, Ankur Pandey
brand post

Signzy’s Video KYC can help fight ID theft and financial fraud

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Signzy harnesses the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence to perform comprehensive identity verification using liveliness checks, image forensics, face matching and a randomized set of questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP