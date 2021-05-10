Noveen Morris manifests as a multifaceted singer, songwriter and producer

“Music that touches the heart, is the kind of music I aspire to make”, says Noveen Morris -The latest sensation in the world of music. He has just dropped his latest release “Kaisa Nasha” with Bohemia and J.Hind who themselves are prominent singers and have a lasting impression among their listeners. The “Kaisa Nasha” singer who was born in Lahore, Pakistan moved to the states as a teenager in the late nineties. He grew up listening to classic Bollywood music by legends like Kishore Kumar, Rafi, Lata Ji and his father who is also an amazing singer and sang the ghazals of Mehandi Hassan which is what drew him closer to music, says Noveen.

The hip-hop community was growing in the late ’90s when he moved to the US. He started listening and jamming to 2Pac, Jay-Z, Eminem, DMX, and some amazing artists back in the day. He says that it is when he decided that he will make music that is free like water, music that doesn't conform to a specific genre or style.

Noveen made his debut in 2017 with “Preetaan”. His 2018 release “Sohnea” released by White Hill music created some much-needed waves in the music industry making it a sensational hit of the time. He collaborated with Izzy and Akash Musik for his third song ‘’Tere Piche”. His fourth song “Nai Dil Lagda” was different from his previous works and garnered a lot of appreciation for its versatility. He put his heart and wrote what he felt while penning down the lyrics to “Kaisa Naisha” which isn’t the first song he wrote. This song will always be memorable as he got a chance to work with legends like Bohemia and J.Hind who are amongst his favorite artists, says Noveen Morris.

On being asked about when he started making music, he said that he wrote his first song in 2006 but hasn't released it yet but is on his list and will be launching soon. Noveen aspires to be an artist that has a positive influence on society. He also says that while his family encourages him, his fans push him to do better and bring good music to the table. It is their unbiased feedback that makes what he does more interesting, challenging, explore new bounds, and take the leap to experiment with music the way he does.

Listen to “Kaisa Nasha”, Noveens' first release which has taken the music industry by storm for its crisp lyrics and amazing music.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.











