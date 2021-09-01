NPC leads the arena of digital transformation in UAE with inkjet printers

UAE, 1st September 2021: Digitization has been a game-changer for all businesses in recent years. The printing industry is no exception. Product personalization, innovation, and the introduction of managed print services are all contemporary themes that are strongly aligned with the rising possibilities of digital printing.

With over 50 years of experience, NPC has been a leading supplier of various categories of office equipment such as the Plotter Printer, document scanner, photocopier, multifunction printer, direct to garment printer, fax and so on. The Inkjet printer in recent years has excelled as compared to the laser printer due to advancements in technology and a lower total cost of ownership.

What differentiates inkjet printers from the laser printer is that it gives users a lot of flexibility allowing them to print on a wide variety of media.

- The Large Format Printer and professional photo printer allows users to print on canvas, satin and up to 1.5mm thick posterboard

- The office printers allow for printing on thick matte paper, glossy photo paper and up to 350g/m2 media

- The Label Printer allows users to print on Polypropylene and Polyethylene

- The Direct to Garment Printer enables printing directly on cotton garments, handbags and T-Shirts

Aldo Abi Aad, General Manager of NPC says, “We are proud to be one of the leading suppliers and after-sales service providers for professional document solutions.”

Thanks to significant investments in print head technology, resin-based inks, software solutions and cloud-based connectivity; Inkjet technology has been steadily improving in terms of reliability and reducing costs.

- Original Refill in bottles, RIPS and Bulk Ink Solutions has drastically reduced the cost per print on several different products lines. For example, NPC has certain office printer models which offer users a cost of $0.0029 for a B&W A4 print

- With fewer mechanical parts and thus fewer spare parts which need to be replaced; maintenance costs have been drastically reduced

- Laser-based machines today generally only have a 1-year warranty on parts. For the Inkjet Printer, NPC generally offers a 3 year and even 5 years extended warranty (which includes the printhead) to clients on many of the Epson Products sold and serviced

- New cloud-based print management software allows users to monitor their printer fleet from anywhere in the world allowing them to know when a certain printer is running low on ink or paper before the end-user themselves.

As per the latest trends and reports, consumers are looking for reliable equipment while trying to lower their costs. This can be accomplished by the advanced technological features of inkjet printers.

In commercial printing, the Production Printers offer speeds of up to 100ppm in B&W and Colour. With a short paper path and with fixed printhead technology, there will be very few if any misprints or paper jams in a bulk print run. These devices have been designed for print volumes of 8,000 to 100,000 prints per month and come with an optional 5-year warranty (which also includes the printhead).

As per the latest trends and reports, consumers are looking for reliable equipment while trying to lower their costs. This can be accomplished by the advanced technological features of inkjet printers and Inkjet equipment's quality, dependability, and productivity which have all improved significantly. At NPC, as one of the leading Printer Companies in UAE, they believe that over the next few years, inkjet will outperform all other competing systems.

As consumer awareness of sustainability and social responsibility grows, Inkjet Technology has the potential to offer major benefits over laser alternatives.

Finally, as consumer awareness of sustainability and social responsibility grows, Inkjet Technology has the potential to offer major benefits over laser alternatives such as reduced plastic waste (Inkjet Printers do not need Imaging units, Developers, a Fuser or an ITB), and reduced energy consumption (Epson Inkjet Technology uses heat-free Piezoelectric Printheads).

To learn more about the products and services, visit - www.npc-me.com

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.