NRI shoppers struggling for your dream Indian wedding outfits? Lashkaraa is here

It is a known problem that any NRI bride or bridesmaid, or the family, based out of the US, Canada, UK, or the Middle East, has been facing since the onset of the pandemic. Even before that, the search for that perfect Indian outfit always leads to frustration and sleepless nights due to either too many choices or too little customization. But with one brand aiming to end this struggle, the wait for owning a deeply desired wedding trousseau is over. Lashkaraa.com promises to satiate the whole family's needs for wedding wear and festive shopping by introducing multiple collections and awesome customization according to both design and size. Whether it is the to-be married couple, children, parents, grandparents, or relatives, everyone will find an outfit or accessories that they need.

An operationally ‘Make In India' product with the US established roots, this brand is carving an unparalleled niche in the large market of Indian ethnic wear shoppers abroad, especially those Indians missing their country, searching for their 'Mittiki Khushboo (fragrance of their soil)’ in the rich heritage, centuries-old traditions, and cultural attire.

It's no secret that the pandemic caused significant problems in society. Still, one of the unforeseen consequences was the rise in popularity of online retail, and Lashkaraa has capitalized on it. The company deciphered that their new and loyal customers are purchasing higher-priced, quality outfits compared to the pre-pandemic time when one would just try buying many lower-priced outfits. They are now also becoming way more creative with the way they re-wear an outfit and purchase different dupattas/blouses so that they also give the flexibility of styling the same outfit at a different event with a simple yet welcome change. This led to the increase in the mix and match pieces under custom orders for the brand. For example, in bridesmaid outfits' customization, a $200 lehenga is being offered with a $60 blouse. So a fashion-forward bridesmaid can later buy many blouses at a lower cost to pair with the existing expensive lehenga.

Ms. Sumeer Kaur, Founder/Director Lashkaraa Inc., explains, "We have positioned ourselves as an affordable luxury brand that offers discerning consumers exclusive, in-house designs of high quality at an affordable price with quick, safe deliveries. The biggest change we've seen so far because of pandemic lockdowns is that couples cannot go shopping together anymore. They are constantly online completing their wedding trousseau shopping. It led to our largest increase in custom bridal trousseau orders to date. We enriched our user experience by providing increased variety and have empowered customers with an unmatched ability to custom design their wedding outfits from the comfort of their home!”

The wedding shopping experience is not complete without a trip to India. It's the perfect place to find everything worth wedding trousseau needs! But due to the hurtful impact of COVID-19, travel was wholly rooted out, and it has led to more and more couples will opt for wedding outfits online. The brand launches at least three new collections monthly. Thus, there is much more on offer every time one visits the website. Check out the recently added collections on Lashkaraa.com, which is currently live with various new customized designs and amazing festive offers.

With a unique blend of vintage and modern, there is an extensive range of bridal, special ceremonial, and occasionwear to choose from. Coupled with that an ever-increasing range from Salwar Suits, Sarees, Punjabi Suits, Churidar Suits, Anarkali Suits, Palazzo Style, High Slit, Lehenga Cholis, Gown Anarkalis, Kurtis, etc. available in a wide variety of fabrics like Cotton, Cotton Blend, Silk, Tussar Silk, Georgette, Net, as well as covering elaborate work including zari, stone-work,beads-work, thread-work, or other motifs for every need, Lashkaraa.com is set to become one of the most trusted, easy to use and loved online ethnic wear shopping store for South Asian ethnic garments in the world.

Ms. Kaur states with confidence, “We are rapidly investing in growing business through the globe as we keep increasing order volumes every day from every corner of the planet. We aim to leave a global imprint and be accessible to a discerning woman or man in a small town in any part of the world like NYC, Toronto, Milan, London, or Tokyo. They should be able to shop for Indian clothes online in Germany, Switzerland, South Africa, Mauritius, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and any other country. We already have a happy client base across more than 50 countries and will keep increasing our reach.”

With the ever-shooting-up demand post-pandemic for quality online shopping, it is time to share this excitement with family or friends getting married outside of India and being confused about where to shop. Having so few options available for quality designs at reasonable prices with quick delivery, Lashkaraa strives to be the go-to Indian ethnic wear online shopping destination that has eluded many families thus far.

Make Indian wedding wear online shopping easy and worthwhile to quickly order a complete wardrobe with many stunning traditional attires. Access authentic yet stylish pieces of clothing that have been custom-designed, keeping traditional roots and heritage intact at www.lashkaraa.com.

