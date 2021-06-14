NSE Academy & TalentSprint announce Deep Tech education programs

Financial markets worldwide are undergoing digital transformation, with huge adoption of AI and ML solutions across algorithmic trading and portfolio management, market analysis and intelligent forecasting, capital optimization, risk management, regulatory compliance, customer service, etc. AI, which is at the centerstage of cognitive technologies disrupting global financial markets, is democratizing access by unlocking greater efficiency, safety, and performance, lowering entry barriers, and driving increased fluidity. Forbes predicts the value of AI technology in the sector to grow at 23.37% CAGR to $22.6 billion by 2025 (link). In APAC alone, spending on AI will touch $4.29 billion by 2024, with India being a key player, according to an IDC report (link).

Target Audience: Professionals across hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, commodity markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs, regulators.

Program Director: Dr Anand Jayaraman

Certifying Authority: NSE Academy & TalentSprint

Duration & Format: 6 months, Hybrid

Fees: INR 3 lakhs (up to 30% scholarships available)

Cohort 1 start date: August 2021

Link to apply: https://bit.ly/3gfo5zZ

However, lack of skilled talent has been cited among the key obstacles to AI technology adoption in financial markets. An InsightBrief report cites a global survey where 54% of respondents cited stakeholders’ lack of understanding and 52% cited lack of necessary skills as main challenges for AI deployments.

To solve this problem, TalentSprint, a leading NSE Group EdTech company, along with NSE Academy, the education arm of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., have designed the Advanced Program in AI for Financial Markets. The 6-month program is a unique opportunity for professionals working in hedge funds, investment banks, stock markets, commodity markets, derivatives, insurance, forex, money markets, fintech start-ups, NBFCs, and regulators, to build deep AI expertise. Led by Dr Anand Jayaraman, a global data analytics consultant and educator, quant trader, and portfolio manager, the program will be taught by leading academicians and industry practitioners through a case-study-based curriculum. Participants will learn experientially on hands-on industry capstones under expert mentorship.

Announcing the program, Mr. Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE said, “India’s financial markets are undergoing rapid transformation. Technology-driven innovation is fueling this evolution. Our mission is to accelerate the growth of India’s financial markets through focused education, and our partnership with TalentSprint is a critical enabler of that mission. NSE’s expertise as the world’s largest Derivatives Exchange (2020) and India’s largest Stock Exchange, combined with TalentSprint’s unique strengths in deeptech professional learning programs, has resulted in a highly impactful program design ideal for any professional who wishes to operate at the intersection of financial markets and disruptive technologies.”

Dr Santanu Paul, CEO, and MD, TalentSprint, said, “AI-based innovations are transforming financial markets worldwide, and India will be no exception. TalentSprint has a rich portfolio of market-leading deeptech programs, and we are delighted to launch the Advanced Program in AI for Financial Markets right at the time when the market needs it. This exciting first-of-a-kind program leverages the combined synergies of the NSE Group and TalentSprint and brings to professionals and practitioners the best academic knowledge and the latest practical applications in one integrated, hands-on offering.”

Advanced Program in AI for Financial Markets is now accepting applications for the first cohort due to start in August 2021. Please visit the program page (link) to know more and apply.

About TalentSprint

TalentSprint, an NSE group company, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals. The company’s digital platform ipearl.ai offers a hybrid onsite/online experience to seekers of deep technology expertise. TalentSprint partners with top academic institutions and global corporations to create and deliver world class programs, certifications, and outcomes. It is a leading Innovation Partner for the National Skill Development Corporation, an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India.

www.talentsprint.com

About NSE Academy Limited (NAL)

NSE Academy Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). NSE Academy promotes financial literacy as a necessary life skill. NSE Academy’s initiatives, including partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, interactive courses on personal finance and certification programs, teaching school children, homemakers, and other non-finance professionals the value of investing, provide an introduction to the Indian capital markets and help to develop new market professionals. As an auxiliary part of its services/business, NAL has also launched various international certificate and PG programs to empower and develop the skill sets that may enhance ability of younger generation further and also to be competitive in the international financial sector. NAL’s cutting-edge content is embedded into the PG programs offered by various higher educational institutes to develop future-ready BFSI professionals. The courses offered by NAL are a valuable addition to the learning journey of universities and college students for bridging the employability gap.

About National Stock Exchange Of India Limited (NSE)

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is the world’s largest derivatives exchange by trading volume (contracts) as per the statistics maintained by Futures Industry Association (FIA) for calendar year 2020. NSE is ranked 4th in the world in the cash equities by number of trades as per the statistics maintained by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) for calendar year 2020. NSE was the first exchange in India to implement electronic or screen-based trading. It began operations in 1994 and is ranked as the largest stock exchange in India in terms of total and average daily turnover for equity shares every year since 1995, based on SEBI data. NSE has a fully integrated business model comprising exchange listings, trading services, clearing and settlement services, indices, market data feeds, technology solutions, and financial education offerings. NSE also oversees compliance by trading and clearing members with the rules and regulations of the exchange. NSE is a pioneer in technology and ensures the reliability and performance of its systems through a culture of innovation and investment in technology.

https://www.nseindia.com/

