NSE Subsidiary, Aujas Cybersecurity unveils its next-gen Cyber Defense Center

Global cybersecurity services provider, Aujas Cybersecurity announced the launch of its next-gen Cyber Defense Center (CDC) in Mumbai. The center was unveiled during a virtual event themed - “Automating Cybersecurity for Fintech Vertical.” The Cyber Defense Center offers an integrated, scalable, and automated approach to security and enables faster detection and response to complex threats. The CDC is an effective solution in the digital transformation journey of any enterprise. It can secure digital landscapes with services such as 24x7, 360-degree security monitoring and detection, incident management, remediation, security automation, threat hunting, security analytics, incident discovery, and response.

Aujas CDC offers proactive, ML-driven threat detection, monitoring, and response capabilities through Security Orchestration and Automation and Security (SOAR) and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). Due to the interoperability of multiple security technologies, Aujas CDC can meet the rising demand to adopt proactive threat detection, investigation, and response capabilities.

“The Cyber Defense Center of Aujas is an effort in creating a new-age platform to identify the digital assets of the company deployed in cyberspace while monitoring and protecting them. I am very happy to say that this is our second Cyber Defense Center, the first one is in Bengaluru. We are also in the process of establishing one each in Saudi Arabia and the USA.” said Dr. N. Muralidaran, Chairman, Aujas Cybersecurity, Managing Director & CEO - NSEIT Ltd.

The CDC is intelligent and agile to identify sophisticated threat vectors through contextual awareness and threat intelligence. This can help enterprises stay ahead of complex attack vectors such as Distributed Denial of Service, spear phishing, ransomware, mobile malware, insider threats, and IoT exploitations.

“The global capital market faces risks of market manipulation, financial fraud, and denial of service attacks. The cost of cyber incidents is immense and undermines the global financial markets’ integrity. Traditional security approaches need to transform to a robust security framework inorder to mitigate complex, sophisticated threats, this is what we intend to achieve through Aujas Cyber Defense Center”. said Mr Sameer Shelke, CEO & Co-Founder, Aujas Cybersecurity.

“The Aujas Cyber Defense Center (CDC) offers a unified approach to cybersecurity. This CDC enables the alignment of people, processes, and technologies and is also the center of excellence in security for the capital market ecosystem.” said Mr Vikram Limaye, Managing Director & CEO, NSE Ltd.

Dr. Gulshan Rai, First Director-General of CERT, First National Cybersecurity Coordinator, sharing his views on the security trends in fintech sector said, “Fintech service providers are the torch bearers in the digital financial services industry, particularly in the post-Covid world. However, cybercrime is a hindrance, and fintech firms must focus on strong cyber resilience to ward off this risk. This event will be a step forward in driving awareness on cyber resilience in the fintech sector to make it robust and resilient.”

Aujas has a strong international presence with steadfast focus on building and transforming cybersecurity postures of global businesses. The company’s mission is to help enterprises strengthen security resilience by minimizing the occurrence of attacks, threats, and risks so that they can drive change, innovate, and accelerate growth.

About Aujas Cybersecurity

Aujas Cybersecurity is an enterprise security service provider for organizations across North America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA regions. Aujas has deep expertise and capabilities in Identity and Access Management, Risk Advisory, Security Verification, Security Engineering & Managed Detection and Response services. By leveraging innovative products and services, Aujas helps businesses build and transform security postures to mitigate risks. The service focus is to strengthen security resilience by minimizing sophisticated attacks and threats while offering 360-degree visibility and protection across enterprise infrastructure.

