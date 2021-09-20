NSHM waives the tuition fees for all students who lost their earning parent

India, 20th September 2021: The on-going pandemic has brought about significant socio-economic changes and uncertainties. The student community has been one of the worst suffering sections. On one hand, regular classes have been stalled, exams are getting postponed or cancelled; and on the other hand, a dismal placement scenario. Additionally, there is the most critical concern of difficulties in payment of tuition fees due to extraordinarily harsh scenarios. Plight of students has skyrocketed due to these factors; and hence student’s welfare becomes the top most priority for all leading institutes and NSHM is no exception.

In these trying times, NSHM has played an important role in helping those in difficulty. NSHM’s Board of Trustees have taken the decision that all the current students at NSHM Durgapur and Kolkata campus who have lost an earning member (mother or father) for any cause of death not just limited to Covid-19 at any point of time during their study tenure; the University shall waive 100% of the tuition fees from the upcoming semester until the student graduates from NSHM.

“NSHM already offers a range of financial assistance in the form of Academic Scholarship based on merit, Defence Forces Scholarship, Financial aides based on family’s financial standing and more. To add to this bouquet, NSHM has come up with a fee waiver scheme to mitigate the hardship of the students during the pandemic. Under this scheme up to 100% of the tuition fee is waived off for students who have lost their parent or earning member of their family due to Covid-19,” said Mr. Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor & Managing Trustee, NSHM Knowledge campus.

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology or MAKAUT (Formerly known as West Bengal University of Technology) is playing a pivotal role in this fee waiver scheme. Under this scheme, 50 % of the waiver is contributed by the University and the rest 50% by NSHM (which is also affiliated to MAKAUT). Students have to submit their applications along with necessary documents like, death certificate of the earning member, grade card of the student ( not applicable for students who have not completed their 1st semester ), registration certificate of the University and admit card, EPIC Card, Income certificate and character certificate from the principal of the institute.

Covid-19 has created an unprecedented level of uncertainty and difficulty to everyone’s lives. However, the institute is working closely with students to safeguard their interests and support their needs. Along with provisions of online classes, NSHM is securing internships and placements for students for their continued education and career development. Looking after the interest of the students and responding to their needs is the sole objective of this programme.

