Nurain Khan proves that women have the power to change the rules of the game

Nurain Khan is an SAP Consultant and an automobile influencer who has proven it that woman is no less when it comes to driving a car or riding a motorcycle. While her professional interest lies in IT, her passion for driving, riding and traveling is unquestionable, as she has shown time and again through the content she makes on her social media.

Working as a Solution Architect, Nurain manages to remove time from her hectic schedule to create automobile content on her Instagram account @nurainfaisalkhan, thereby inspiring women to confidently take to the wheels without being stereotyped. Nurain is on a quest to prove it to the world that gender bias is a thing of the past because women are equally talented like men, if not more talented and every sort of differentiation should be put to an end.

Nurain is also passionate about traveling and has covered a significant part of the country via road, the recent most being a non-stop drive to the Ski Capital of India Auli, from Delhi, in an SUV. She also rode to Ladakh on a motorcycle and has covered a significant part of India by car, most of which she drove herself. She plans to further explore the country by road, driving herself to quench her thirst for adventure.

Nurain’s passion doesn’t just stop at automobiles as she is very interested in sports too, having received the ‘woman of the series’ award. She has also won 15 championships in TT, 4 in Cricket and one in Snooker, Badminton and Football each. She also has a keen interest in adventure activities and likes to ski, skate and bungee jump.

Nurain’s passion for sports, games and automobiles got shaped when she was a child. She spent a good part of her childhood in the Middle East where the amazing roads and fast cars made her a fan of machines. When she isn’t working or exploring, she likes to watch movies from Marvel and DC. She also loves playing mobile games and is a pro player in PUBG.

Nurain is inspiring other women to believe that they are no less and can manage their job, passions and family in a beautiful manner. She believes that nothing is impossible and smart work is more important than hard work since she wants to live her life to the fullest.

