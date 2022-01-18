Nutritionist Anvita Chhatwal bags Brands Impact Golden Glory Award 2021

Brands Impact executed the second edition of Golden Glory Awards after two years, the awards are meant to acknowledge and bring forward the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals & companies that have embarked upon the path of glory and success with their remarkable achievements. The ceremony was graced by the gorgeous Malaika Arora as the chief guest and many other B-town and Television personalities.

Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Lead Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Loved Reality Show Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta ( Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (For Advocating Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Female Lead Actor on OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Most Stylish Glamour Icon), Mukesh Rishi (Most Versatile Actor in Supporting Roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (Youth Icon) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (Most Stylish Sister Duo).

Speaking on the occasion, Anvita said “My gratitude to everyone who has been a strong pillar in my journey to help people transform to a better, healthier self and to all my clients who have always had faith in me ”

Anvita hails from the northern belt of the Indian subcontinent. She promotes the ideology of “Health is not a luxury but a necessity” and helps her clients develop permanent lifestyle and behavior changes for a better and healthy lifestyle.

Her health and wellness program is focused on her contention to stick to basic Indian food and add a hint of modern-day food sciences to offer transformative solutions. She loves and adores her work and endeavors to see a change in her client’s health. This very notion is her high point.

Her rich experience in the last ten years has helped turn around the lives of over ten thousand people worldwide. Her work ethic thrives on changing her client relationships with food. Food is not only the building block for energy and nutrition but also the first love of all.

It is through her ideology and unique tailored wellness programs that she has created a niche for herself in the health and wellness industry and is all set to achieve greater milestones in the times to come!

