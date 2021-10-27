Oddinary wins the title of India's Best Brand Design Agency,second time in a row

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

The recently concluded ‘The Design India Show’ awarded Oddinary with India’s Best Brand Design Studio Award along with India's Best Design Project 2021 for the second time in a row, in recognition of its stellar work in the field of packaging and design.

Speaking about the award, Vinay Thakker – Founder and CEO, Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design, said, “The major challenge for us at Oddinary was to continue producing high-quality design solutions in crunched timelines for Covid-response projects while adapting to the new norms of working. It is very encouraging for the team to not just see businesses that we have partnered with show profitability, but also to gain recognition for these projects from a global jury. Design and packaging is a very important and often under-utilised armour that 100% of the consumers of a brand are exposed to.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, Oddinary has worked with over 70 brands, across more than 24 countries including key accounts like Hershey’s, Kellogg’s, Flipkart, Unilever, Abbott, Marico, etc. Rendering services such as Brand Strategy, Branding, Packaging, and Shopper Marketing. Oddinary has garnered numerous other prestigious awards across the world, making them one of India’s truly Global Design and Creative Agency.

Initiated in 2015, “India’s Best Design Awards” are the first to recognise Design Studios for their professional work, business practices, and transparency. They recognise agencies in multiple categories including Best Brand Design, Spatial Design, Graphic Design, Digital Design. The theme of the award this time was ‘Unmute’ and focussed on how we are getting back to a changed world. Vinay Thakker, the CEO of Oddinary was also a part of the panel along with other business and design leaders to discuss and present their views on ‘Unmuting’ now.

About Oddinary

For more than a decade now, Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design has cultivated a deep-rooted culture of thinking beyond the obvious and using a diversity of approaches that have helped it foster innovation for both established businesses and start-ups. This ODDINARY approach is enabled by the eclectic team that has people not just from the advertising background but also Entrepreneurs, Brand Managers, Teachers, Engineers, Event Managers, Meditation Coaches, Musicians, etc. Oddinary’s services include Brand Strategy, Branding, and Packaging, Shopper marketing, etc.

About Vinay Thakker, Founder and CEO - Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design

As both the Founder and CEO of Oddinary Brand Strategy and Design, Vinay has been spearheading the agency since 2009, making it one of India’s most award-winning and independent, global design and creative agencies. Entrepreneurial in spirit, Vinay started his first venture when he was 16 and has been part of multiple ventures since. Oddinary - his most successful enterprise builds on his vast experience in managing brands at companies like Unilever and gave him a marketer’s perspective about what many agencies were missing out on. Vinay has embedded this learning into the very DNA of his agency which, for over a decade, has been enabling brands to win consumer hearts and market wars across global markets.

Media Contact Details

Media Contact Details

Indrani Basu, Oddinary, contact@oddinary.co.in, +91-8879339065