Odisha govt’s tender fillip can further spur industrial growth momentum

While most of the economists are of the view that a large scale, as well as rational industrialization, is synonymous with a country’s economic development, they also bat for the timely support from the Government (Centre/State) whenever warranted as it pumps in the requisite elixir as well as boosts up the morale and paces up the robust business activities.

Thus, not only the industrial houses reap the benefits, but also, the workers and the public coffers taste the fruit of dividends. In the context of India, which is a developing country, such government incentives are either extended sector-wise by the Union Government or the State Government or by both.

Experts are of the opinion that the timely and rational tender fillip showed by the Government in terms of financial (subsidies/concessions/incentives) as well as hassle-free access to raw materials or cozy export-import policy galvanizes dynamism in the industrial ecosystem that enables long-term economic benefits.

The experts are also of the view that the Government’s “ease of doing business” attitude attracts more and more investment both from the inland industrial fraternity and abroad in the shape of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

A glaring case in point is the National Manufacturing Policy (NMP) implemented by the Government of India (GoI) in 2011 with an aim and objective to effect a reform in the industrial horizon so that a healthy the environment can be created for the economic growth of our states, especially, in the landscape where mineral resources and other congenial natural treasure trove is bestowed upon.

Other instances of such government incentives are the ‘Make in India-2014’ and ‘Production-Linked Incentives’ (PLI) schemes.

Accordingly, the respective State Governments explore their industrial incentives. For instance, Naveen Patnaik-led State Government’s ‘Make in Odisha Conclave’ since 2016. In a bid to lure more and more investors as well as create job opportunities in the state, Odisha Government under the incumbent dispensation has adopted various lucrative incentives and policies to be served on the platter of the prospective investors, be it from the state itself or from the country or from the foreign land.

Besides the Single Window Clearance System, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha Government has also got in place a Land Bank of its own now so that the nightmarish experience of the Posco mega steel plant in Jagatsinghpur district does not re-surface as the South Korean steel major had been the first-ever FDI in India during the Congress-led UPA regime but its fate got hanged in balance for pretty long years due to stiff resistance from the locals during the land acquisition process. Ultimately, it backtracked after suffering humiliating setbacks both financially and physically. Posco also surrendered the inadequate stretch of land to the Odisha Government that had already been acquired in a cumbersome manner.

Even though yet another steel giant Mittal had also withdrawn from mineral-rich Keonjhar district much earlier to Posco, now the former has once again evinced keen interest in Odisha and an MoU has already been inked for setting up an integrated steel plant in the coastal district of Kendrapara, that is to date devoid of an industrial presence.

This has been possible due to the Odisha Government’s keenness on triggering industrialization by guaranteeing an aura of ease of doing business.

In the wake of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) regime implementation by the GoI, several Indian states have further re-formulated their own schemes and policies for incentivizing the industrial sectors

As per media reports, “Madhya Pradesh (MP) offers a formula-based subsidy while Gujarat offers a fixed capital subsidy, Karnataka offers a turnover-based subsidy, Tamil Nadu (TN) offers investors the option to choose incentives from one of four options: fixed capital subsidy, flexible capital subsidy (in conjunction with other factors), SGST reimbursement and a turnover-based subsidy.”

These incentives are reportedly eligible to both the Indian and foreign investors, be it brand new firms or the existing ones that have been undertaking an expansion.

As per reports, certain parameters are in place for availing the incentives, viz. 1) quantum of investment, 2) employment generation, 3) location (as the government aims to provide higher incentives to the industrial unit(s) in a state or region that has been officially adjudged as having registered lower development index, 4) business expenditure & sales patterns and so on.

Similar reports state that the respective State Governments apply their own categories for investments into Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Large & Mega Enterprises.

Reports further reveal that the State Government’s incentives are generally given as 1) capital-linked (subsidy in form of a cash back computed as a percentage of capital investment), 2) expenditure-linked (subsidies offered on recurring business expenses like reimbursement/exemption of power and water costs), 3) sales-linked (subsidy earlier linked to VAT/CST, but now through reimbursement of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) or percentage of annual turnover).

Thus, it is claimed to enhance the working capital management and a faster payback period.

Besides, the Government has also reportedly incentivied several foreign trade-related benefits so that the initiative could enable India foray into the global markets in a bid to make this south-Asian subcontinent a globally preferred destination for a plethora of investments.

