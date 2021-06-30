'Of The Heart and Soul - A Mellifluous Whisper' by Piyali Mitra.

Her unaverred passion, combined with her love for writing verses and lines, brought her to the forefront as a young and passionate writer.

The closer we look around ourselves, the more we realize how people from different industries and sectors have been on a constant rise across the world. These individuals, be it from any industry, have astounded the world with their innate skills and passion and have proved their excellence in the same. However, when we hear about many young girls and women making it big in their chosen industries, it instantly fills our hearts with more hope, positivity and inspiration. These women radiate a certain level of brilliance when it comes to their respective industries, and they go ahead in making their mark with whatever they choose to do in life. The creative and artistic fields are those that have so far welcomed many such talented beings, but one name that has been making all the buzz right now is Piyali Mitra. This young talent has today taken poetry writing to altogether another level, thanks to her creative visions, thoughts, beliefs and dreams, which could effortlessly be seen in her writings.

Talking about herself, Piyali Mitra, who hails from a small town called Asansol in West Bengal, India, says that she loves to describe herself as an idyllic, who always dreamt of penning thoughts in verses and lines for readers across the section of the societies. However, it is interesting to know that this creative soul is actually a Bioethical researcher by day and a poet by night. Writing has always been by her side, where she, as a Bioethicist, worked on the code of ethics and averting breach of human dignity in human reproduction and human embryonic cell research. However, it was time to also listen to her dreams, and hence, she started considering creative writing.

It is quite pleasing that even a Doctoral researcher in Philosophy and Bioethics would one day choose to become the author that she is today, thriving off of her creative ideas and artistic visions and putting across her thoughts in the form of beautiful lines, verses and poetry. Piyali Mitra has also been alumni of Woolf Institute, University of Cambridge, UK, and today is a growing author who recently wrote: "Of The Heart and Soul - A Mellifluous Whisper".

She also thanks her hometown, where she remembers spending her childhood amidst greeneries, park, water parks and various other relaxing trips that left a deep impact on her, the influences of which can now be found in what she writes, where she beautifully blends in her emotions attached to these experiences in her verses.

Piyali Mitra confesses that she began writing in her teens, with writing on wall magazines or little magazines. After all these years, the passionate writer went ahead in the making writing a career choice and, as a woman in her thirties, took the chance to communicate her thoughts in verses and words to the world.

Of The Heart and Soul - A Mellifluous Whisper is all about being in love and expressing love for nature and love for human and how love can be a source of inspiration, uplifting and transcending self from one realm to the other. Emphasizing that every object of nature has its own language, her book has tried to communicate exactly that with subtle language through verses. The book promises readers an emotional journey, romance and self-motivational message. Apart from the incredible writer she is, Piyali Mitra has shown her prowess in painting as well and currently is also planning to come up with another book, a romantic and human tale involving historical characters.

Piyali Mitra looks unstoppable in her creative journey as a poet and writer and looks forward to coming up with many more such works.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.