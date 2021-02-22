OK Life Care company signs actor Randeep Hooda as brand ambassador

OK life care company is a direct selling company which has many consumers products, high-quality vitamins, and multivitamins that are prepared after profound research and studies and high-quality ingredients. The company is headquartered in Rohtak, Haryana. This company was started in the year 2016 by Dr Jogender Singh, an international medalist in boxing and the founder of OPJS University.

From there this company has gained good reputation in the market. The company is renowned for its consumer products specially health products and beauty products. All the officials are working day and night to grow this Indian company especially the company's CEO, Mr. Dinesh Saharan.

Recently, Bollywood celebrity Randeep Hooda was signed as a brand ambassador of OK life care company. He is a renowned artist popularly known for his bold personality.

The company's CEO, Mr. Dinesh Saharan was quoted as saying, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Randeep Hooda. He has an amazing and charismatic aura and is one of the greatest celebrities of our time. His dedication to his field adequately mirrors the commitment we feel towards providing our customers with the best. Together, we look forward to propagating a positive message. In 2021 we are looking forward to launching many products."

After Randeep Hooda, the company is also planning to sign a female brand ambassador from Bollywood. No names have been revealed yet however this move is looked at bringing more reputation to the company.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.