Om Baraiya new Navaratri Special 'Raas Jamyo' is out now with a blast

Om Baraiya is a young actor in the Gujarati Film Industry who was eventually a star online. He was recognized as the chocolate boy of the industry and since then he has been working on multiple projects. His song 'Ghumariyu' was his first hit from where he started working as a full-time actor in Dhollywood. His past work includes Sikka Ni Triji Baju, Aam Gotu, and Jode Rahejo amongst many others. The wait is over as his new Navaratri Special 'Raas Jamyo' is out with a blast.

He is yet again seen with Twinkle Patel after a long time. Alongside them, it also features Jay Wadhwani, Parth Navadiya, Viju Patel. The enthusiastic voice has been delivered by Ishaani Dave, Gaurav Dhola, and Pankaj Saliya, alongside a great mix by DJ KWID. The song has been produced by Ramesh kachhadiya & Prashant Bora and directed by Milan Joshi.

The freshness in the track is composed by Gaurav Dhola. The Navaratri Anthem has already received a lot of reactions from fans and followers. The song is a great track for a perfect Garba night where Om is seen enjoying his moves alongside splashes of colors in the background. The dramatic plot of the song is the catch that is holding the attention apart from the great moves.

Om mentions, 'I am glad to get the opportunity to work with great talents like Twinkle Patel, Ishaani Dave, and Milan Joshi. The song has been made keeping in mind the colorful flavors of Garba; however, the twist in the storytelling part of the video is what the audience needs to look forward to. I love dancing and the choreography was done so well that I can assure that no one would be able to just sit and enjoy it.'

