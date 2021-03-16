IND USA
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
Omaxe World Street, Faridabad, epitomizes an Iconic Retail Project

Inspired by the architecture of world-renowned shopping streets in a high street format, Omaxe World Street brings the experience of shopping from around the world to Delhi-NCR.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Omaxe World Street, Faridabad, is an epitome of project innovation in the real estate sector. This high street project, a one-of-its kind in Delhi-NCR, is a theme-based shopping, dining, and destination to gallivant with beautiful architecture inspired by the shopping streets of London, Athens, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Portugal.

Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves. With 20 brands opening their stores in the last four months ending February 2021, it is a testament to the increased footfall and future potential owing to affordable rentals, connectivity, increased habitation and the ability to generate revenues, job and growth.

It’s been planned as an integrated commercial project with 70% commercial and 30% residential with options for themed high street, office spaces, malls and multiplex, apartments and penthouses. It’s has emerged as a hub for dining, apparel, confectionary, beauty and fashion, consumer durables etc.

The locational advantage of Omaxe World Street lies in the fact that it is a mere 5 minute drive from the upcoming India’s longest Delhi-Mumbai expressway and is easily accessible to Noida and Greater Noida through Eastern Peripheral Expressway, FNG expressway and via the Manjhawali bridge thereby connecting to Jewar International Airport, Film City and Electronics City in Greater Noida. It is also connected to Delhi via metro and NH-2 and to Gurgaon via proposed metro and operational Faridabad-Gurgaon road.

According to Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Ltd., “The inclination of shoppers for an unconstrained space that offers experience beyond shopping is evident from the recent influx of people at Omaxe World Street. We are confident that this trend is here to stay; and the coming years will establish this iconic high-street destination, inspired by the architecture of world’s famous shopping streets, in Faridabad as an epitome of product innovation,”

When it comes to role of the government in giving a boost to the sector, his opinion is that, “the government can create demand side incentives so as to encourage fence sitters to invest in India’s growing real estate market.

Moreover, the government’s efforts in immunization will speed up recovery of the sector by increasing footfalls across retail destinations and low interest rate will encourage homebuyers to make home purchases.”

The OC has been received for SCOs. Remaining projects are at various stages of construction.

RERA registration details:

RERA REG NO- PHASE 1 : 129 of 2017 | PHASE 2 : 315 of 2017 | PHASE 3 : 117 of 2017 | PHASE 4 : 114 of 2017

