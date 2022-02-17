One of the best schools in Greater Noida West - The Millennium School

Awarded the “Best Implementation of Social, Emotional, and Cultural Learning Award”, The Millennium School, Greater Noida West, is THE school for your kid! Most parents are intrigued and want to research a school thoroughly before enrolling their children. If you're looking for the top school in Greater Noida West for your child, we recommend exploring The Millennium School's boundaries and reach.

Based on responses from a variety of sources as well as our own internal survey, The Millennium School stands out as one of the best schools in the Greater Noida region, especially if you are living in Greater Noida West.

Awards & Recognition

The list of accolades under the belt is what sets The Millennium School (TMS) apart from the other competing schools in the region. The school is a decorated education institution that has been recognized and awarded as some of the best schools at several educational award ceremonies. The most recent addition to the growing list of awards came at the prestigious “The Great India Learning Awards - 2021” organized by ScooNews, where The Millennium School, Greater Noida West was honored with the “Best Implementation of Social, Emotional, and Cultural Learning Award”.

Apart from this, several other accolades have been awarded to the other branches of The Millennium School in different cities like Lucknow, honoring them as pioneers of education. Furthermore, Dr. Bindu Rana, Founder & CEO of Millennium EducationManagement Pvt. Ltd., has been honored at several award ceremonies like The National Education Awards for exemplary contribution to education.

Location

The Millennium School is located at Plot No. 58/1, knowledge park-5, Greater Noida (West), Uttar Pradesh 201306

Admissions open - Bring in your kind for the term 2022-23!

Admissions for the new term 2022-23 are now open for classes Nursery through 8th. Parents can enrol their children in the right age-appropriate class either online or in-person at the school. When filling out the registration form, you must furnish certain papers.

Parents will be asked to visit the school site after completing the registration process to meet with admission counselors or to learn more about the institution and its system. When the costs are paid, admission will be verified.

Written tests are not required in classes from primary to fifth grade. After a meeting with top management, admission can be confirmed. Students can qualify for senior classes after passing entrance exams in two subjects: mathematics and English.

Virtual 360 Degree Tour

Perhaps the coolest thing about the school is that you can take a virtual 360-degree tour of the school through their official website. This feature will allow you to have a complete view of the school premises from anywhere, whenever you want.

A Word from the Director!

“With great delight, I’d like to share that our school, The Millennium School, Gr. Noida (W), has received the award for the Best Implementation of Social Emotional and Cultural Learning at the ScooNews - Great Indian Learning Awards 2021.

We, at TMS, Gr Noida, are greatly focused on the importance of social, emotional, and cultural development of our children and creating an environment that fosters these critical skills. A whole host of interesting skill development and value-based activities are integrated into the curriculum, and we spare no effort to ensure that these activities are done in the right manner and spirit, with a strong focus on the learning outcomes.

Therefore, this award conferred on us is a testament to the school’s hard work and commitment to children’s all-around growth and well-being.

I wish to thank all the members of my team for their sincere effort and being always focused on the goal. May we keep scaling new heights!"

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.