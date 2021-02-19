OneDios launches automotive services
- OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
OneDios, the newest entrant to the digital aggregator club, has joined hands with Allianz Assistance to provide roadside assistance services through its platform. Customers will also be able to book door step two-wheeler & four-wheeler services on OneDios now courtesy it’s business partners Getpitstop, Hoopy, GoBumpr & GarageWorks.
Having made a mark in the consumer electronics sector, OneDios has its eyes set on the auto services sector now. They announced the launch of automotive services on their platform earlier this week and their service offerings do seem impressive!
With the post-pandemic world demanding door step services and a vast automotive market to tap, OneDios has added auto services to its portfolio of offerings. Their partnership with Allianz Assistance means customers will now be able to request roadside assistance 24/7 using the OneDios platform. Customers can also buy Allianz Assistance annual plans on OneDios. Collaboration with door-step auto services providers such as Getpitstop, Hoopy, GoBumpr & GarageWorks means OneDios now offers online booking of auto services across all major metro cities.
Commenting on the new launch, Nitin Chawla, Founder of OneDios, said, “When a brand such as Allianz puts faith in your idea, it’s definitely a special feeling. It goes to prove how agile our product offering is where a consumer electronics manufacturer like Daikin & LG and a services company such as Allianz can co-exist on a single platform. All this while making sure the customer’s ease is put first. This is what our dream is. We hope to diversify into other sectors, such as financial services and utilities, quickly so that our customers can declutter their phones and have a single app for all their requests. Whether it be a car that needs servicing, a faulty appliance that needs fixing, a credit card application or a gadget that needs repair, we want to have it all on OneDios.”
So, what is OneDios?
OneDios is one of the newest start-ups on the technology landscape in India and they definitely seem to have ventured into a market that currently seems to be unexplored. They have set out to be an aggregator for all types of services requests covering multiple brands and multiple products and looking at their progress over the past year, they definitely seem to be racing ahead.
They started their journey in May 2020 with a single brand, Daikin Air Conditioning. Since then, it has added an impressive count of 15+ brands in the consumer durables and electronics segment. The launch of the auto services takes the total tally past 20.
Customers now have access directly to brands such as Allianz Assistance, Daikin, Livpure, HP and many more from just a single App, OneDios.
When asked about how the journey had been so far Amit Sharma (Co-Founder of OneDios) said “The response to the idea has been fantastic. Both customers and brands are appreciating the value that OneDios brings. Currently 95% customers rely on google searches and call centres when they need something as simple as an AC serviced. While some larger companies have their own apps, the adoption rate is very low as there just isn’t a need for an app for every appliance you own. For customers, it’s clutter. For brands, it’s avoidable costs. This is the problem we have set out to resolve with OneDios. One app for all products and all brands. Our launch of automotive services proves this is something customers are demanding. As an entrepreneur, I take great pride in that.”
OneDios translates to “One God”. One God for all service requests. With the potential to grow into the next Unicorn and the depth of the offering, its applicability to both B2B and B2C scenarios, OneDios is definitely a start-up to keep an eye on.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology
- Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing
- The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OneDios launches automotive services
- OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stilt launches remittance product for immigrants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward
- Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian army signs MoU With Punit Balan’s Indrani Balan Foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals
- With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egg Freezing – A convenient yet affordable option to enjoy motherhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why does weight loss surgery work when conventional weight loss methods don't!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 methods to get funds for your business idea or start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia
- Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021
- Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You won’t believe your eyes!
- Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox