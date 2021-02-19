OneDios launches automotive services

OneDios, the newest entrant to the digital aggregator club, has joined hands with Allianz Assistance to provide roadside assistance services through its platform. Customers will also be able to book door step two-wheeler & four-wheeler services on OneDios now courtesy it’s business partners Getpitstop, Hoopy, GoBumpr & GarageWorks.

Having made a mark in the consumer electronics sector, OneDios has its eyes set on the auto services sector now. They announced the launch of automotive services on their platform earlier this week and their service offerings do seem impressive!

With the post-pandemic world demanding door step services and a vast automotive market to tap, OneDios has added auto services to its portfolio of offerings. Their partnership with Allianz Assistance means customers will now be able to request roadside assistance 24/7 using the OneDios platform. Customers can also buy Allianz Assistance annual plans on OneDios. Collaboration with door-step auto services providers such as Getpitstop, Hoopy, GoBumpr & GarageWorks means OneDios now offers online booking of auto services across all major metro cities.

Commenting on the new launch, Nitin Chawla, Founder of OneDios, said, “When a brand such as Allianz puts faith in your idea, it’s definitely a special feeling. It goes to prove how agile our product offering is where a consumer electronics manufacturer like Daikin & LG and a services company such as Allianz can co-exist on a single platform. All this while making sure the customer’s ease is put first. This is what our dream is. We hope to diversify into other sectors, such as financial services and utilities, quickly so that our customers can declutter their phones and have a single app for all their requests. Whether it be a car that needs servicing, a faulty appliance that needs fixing, a credit card application or a gadget that needs repair, we want to have it all on OneDios.”

So, what is OneDios?

OneDios is one of the newest start-ups on the technology landscape in India and they definitely seem to have ventured into a market that currently seems to be unexplored. They have set out to be an aggregator for all types of services requests covering multiple brands and multiple products and looking at their progress over the past year, they definitely seem to be racing ahead.

They started their journey in May 2020 with a single brand, Daikin Air Conditioning. Since then, it has added an impressive count of 15+ brands in the consumer durables and electronics segment. The launch of the auto services takes the total tally past 20.

Customers now have access directly to brands such as Allianz Assistance, Daikin, Livpure, HP and many more from just a single App, OneDios.

When asked about how the journey had been so far Amit Sharma (Co-Founder of OneDios) said “The response to the idea has been fantastic. Both customers and brands are appreciating the value that OneDios brings. Currently 95% customers rely on google searches and call centres when they need something as simple as an AC serviced. While some larger companies have their own apps, the adoption rate is very low as there just isn’t a need for an app for every appliance you own. For customers, it’s clutter. For brands, it’s avoidable costs. This is the problem we have set out to resolve with OneDios. One app for all products and all brands. Our launch of automotive services proves this is something customers are demanding. As an entrepreneur, I take great pride in that.”

OneDios translates to “One God”. One God for all service requests. With the potential to grow into the next Unicorn and the depth of the offering, its applicability to both B2B and B2C scenarios, OneDios is definitely a start-up to keep an eye on.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.