IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / OneDios launches automotive services
OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
brand post

OneDios launches automotive services

  • OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST

OneDios, the newest entrant to the digital aggregator club, has joined hands with Allianz Assistance to provide roadside assistance services through its platform. Customers will also be able to book door step two-wheeler & four-wheeler services on OneDios now courtesy it’s business partners Getpitstop, Hoopy, GoBumpr & GarageWorks.

Having made a mark in the consumer electronics sector, OneDios has its eyes set on the auto services sector now. They announced the launch of automotive services on their platform earlier this week and their service offerings do seem impressive!

With the post-pandemic world demanding door step services and a vast automotive market to tap, OneDios has added auto services to its portfolio of offerings. Their partnership with Allianz Assistance means customers will now be able to request roadside assistance 24/7 using the OneDios platform. Customers can also buy Allianz Assistance annual plans on OneDios. Collaboration with door-step auto services providers such as Getpitstop, Hoopy, GoBumpr & GarageWorks means OneDios now offers online booking of auto services across all major metro cities.

Commenting on the new launch, Nitin Chawla, Founder of OneDios, said, “When a brand such as Allianz puts faith in your idea, it’s definitely a special feeling. It goes to prove how agile our product offering is where a consumer electronics manufacturer like Daikin & LG and a services company such as Allianz can co-exist on a single platform. All this while making sure the customer’s ease is put first. This is what our dream is. We hope to diversify into other sectors, such as financial services and utilities, quickly so that our customers can declutter their phones and have a single app for all their requests. Whether it be a car that needs servicing, a faulty appliance that needs fixing, a credit card application or a gadget that needs repair, we want to have it all on OneDios.”

So, what is OneDios?

OneDios is one of the newest start-ups on the technology landscape in India and they definitely seem to have ventured into a market that currently seems to be unexplored. They have set out to be an aggregator for all types of services requests covering multiple brands and multiple products and looking at their progress over the past year, they definitely seem to be racing ahead.

They started their journey in May 2020 with a single brand, Daikin Air Conditioning. Since then, it has added an impressive count of 15+ brands in the consumer durables and electronics segment. The launch of the auto services takes the total tally past 20.

Customers now have access directly to brands such as Allianz Assistance, Daikin, Livpure, HP and many more from just a single App, OneDios.

When asked about how the journey had been so far Amit Sharma (Co-Founder of OneDios) said “The response to the idea has been fantastic. Both customers and brands are appreciating the value that OneDios brings. Currently 95% customers rely on google searches and call centres when they need something as simple as an AC serviced. While some larger companies have their own apps, the adoption rate is very low as there just isn’t a need for an app for every appliance you own. For customers, it’s clutter. For brands, it’s avoidable costs. This is the problem we have set out to resolve with OneDios. One app for all products and all brands. Our launch of automotive services proves this is something customers are demanding. As an entrepreneur, I take great pride in that.”

OneDios translates to “One God”. One God for all service requests. With the potential to grow into the next Unicorn and the depth of the offering, its applicability to both B2B and B2C scenarios, OneDios is definitely a start-up to keep an eye on.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
With a trusted and skilled team of 80+ developers, UI/UX designers, project managers, marketing and technology consultants, Sphinx thrives to provide innovative solutions through advanced software development services.
With a trusted and skilled team of 80+ developers, UI/UX designers, project managers, marketing and technology consultants, Sphinx thrives to provide innovative solutions through advanced software development services.
brand post

Sphinx Solutions: Redefining digital experience through advanced technology

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:21 PM IST
  • Their major services comprise Mobile Application Development, RPA, Ecommerce Portals and Custom Software Development – CRM and ERP development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera
Devi Singh and Chirag Gera
brand post

Devi Singh and Chirag Gera touching new heights with digital marketing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:18 PM IST
  • The young digital entrepreneur has seen vast growth due to their unique ideas, concepts, and business skills that have proven to be lucrative for the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
brand post

OneDios launches automotive services

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:15 PM IST
  • OneDios has integrated its platform with OEMs Solution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The remittance product is offered through a Stilt checking account specifically designed to save money for immigrants living in the US.
The remittance product is offered through a Stilt checking account specifically designed to save money for immigrants living in the US.
brand post

Stilt launches remittance product for immigrants

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Stilt provides a secure, fast, and easy-to-use international money transfer service for immigrants in the US. Customers can transfer funds through Stilt’s website or the mobile app. It takes just a few clicks or taps to transfer the funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Findbusy
Findbusy
brand post

Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event witnessed prominent dignitaries Mr Punit Balan and Ms Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation along with Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander of the Indian Army.
The event witnessed prominent dignitaries Mr Punit Balan and Ms Jahanvi Dhariwal of Indrani Balan Foundation along with Lieutenant General BS Raju, Chinar Corps Commander of the Indian Army.
brand post

Indian army signs MoU With Punit Balan’s Indrani Balan Foundation

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The MoU has been signed for financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools along with Parivar School Society.
READ FULL STORY
Close
#LiveItUp sale
#LiveItUp sale
brand post

#LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 PM IST
  • With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chitiz Agarwal, Founder &amp; CEO of Switch.do
Chitiz Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Switch.do
brand post

Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The platform has thousands of technical jobs listed, offered by some of the most reputed organizations across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Mohit R Saraogi - Infertility Specialist MS - Obstetrics &amp; Gynaecology, FCPS - General Surgery, DGO, MRCOG(UK), MBBS, DM - Reproductive Medicine
Dr. Mohit R Saraogi - Infertility Specialist MS - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, FCPS - General Surgery, DGO, MRCOG(UK), MBBS, DM - Reproductive Medicine
brand post

Egg Freezing – A convenient yet affordable option to enjoy motherhood

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Egg freezing or mature oocyte cryopreservation helps the woman to get pregnant at a later date. In this method, the unfertilized but harvested eggs from the ovaries are frozen and preserved for later use.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr. Harsh Sheth, Bariatric &amp; GI Laparoscopic Surgeon (MS - General Surgery, Post-DoctoralFellowship in Surgical Gastroenterology; Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery)
Dr. Harsh Sheth, Bariatric & GI Laparoscopic Surgeon (MS - General Surgery, Post-DoctoralFellowship in Surgical Gastroenterology; Fellowship in Minimal Access Surgery)
brand post

Why does weight loss surgery work when conventional weight loss methods don't!

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:17 PM IST
"Surgical alteration of the digestive tract results in a favorable alteration of the incretin anti-incretin axis, as also resetting the metabolic set point in the brain to a lower level, something that can’t be achieved by diet and exercise alone," says Dr. Harsh Sheth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Considering the various sources to avail funds for your business, it is crucial to decide what your business wants.
Considering the various sources to avail funds for your business, it is crucial to decide what your business wants.
brand post

7 methods to get funds for your business idea or start-up

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:11 PM IST
For executing your business plan, you need different resources, which need funding.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jai Bhatia
Jai Bhatia
brand post

Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:37 PM IST
  • Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd
brand post

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:34 PM IST
  • Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
brand post

You won’t believe your eyes!

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
Akhil and Sudha of Digital Guruji
brand post

Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:37 PM IST
Sudha Yadav is the CEO and Founder of digital advertising agency, Digital Guruji. Akhil Kumar is listed as the youngest digital entrepreneur, who has crossed the mark of 1 crore turnover in just 1 year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP