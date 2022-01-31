Online or On-Campus: Discerning the best MBA program as per Collegedunia

The global pandemic has impelled business schools across India and the world to introduce online MBA programs, though online MBA programs have been around for several years. Many virtual learning platforms have gained popularity over the past few months with the introduction of globally accredited MBA programs. The total number of seats in IIMs is around 5000 plus compared to the number of CAT aspirants being 1.92 lakhs as of 2021, initiating learners to look out for alternative MBA formats. As a consequence, weighing the pros and cons of an online MBA and a Full-time MBA from IIM or alternate Tier 1 business schools has been a hot topic recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jain University, NMIMS Global School, Amity University are among the popular business schools in India that have come up with UGC Approved Online MBA Programs. In the past 5 years, AACSB - accredited business schools offering online MBA programs have increased by 83%

Virtual learning platforms are coming up with online MBA programs from top business schools around the world that are recognized by World Education Services (WES). According to the GMAC report, applications for online MBA programs have increased by over 43% in 2020, compared to only an 11.6% rise for on-campus MBA programs.

Here at Collegedunia, we have summarized the features of both online and on-campus MBA programs and have tried to give insights on whether an online or on-campus MBA program is best for you.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tuition Fees, Expenses & Time Commitment

Duration-wise, on-campus MBA programs can be completed within 1- 2 years, while online MBA programs may take up to 2 - 4 years since they are curated for professionals who work alongside.

Online MBA eliminates the living expenses and allows you to “learn while you earn”. Jain University’s Online MBA Finance program costs INR 1,20,000 and UpGrad’s Online MBA program from Liverpool Business School, UK costs INR 6,00,000. This is significantly less expensive than the on-campus MBA programs from Tier 1 MBA Colleges such as IIM Ahmedabad MBA worth INR 23,00,000 or MBA in UK worth INR 29 lakhs to 81 lakhs. Online MBA programs offered by virtual platforms also offer additional perks such as flexible EMI plans.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top MBA Programs and Ranking

Top business schools and their ranking/accreditation matters when it comes to choosing between online MBA or on-campus MBA programs. Whether you are looking for a top-ranking online MBA college or on-campus MBA college, a good rank ensures that the business school and the programs it offers have been accessed by industry experts and are evaluated based on a number of criteria.

Top on-campus MBA Colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2021

National Institute of Ranking Framework or NIRF is a government ranking body to rank all of the higher education institutions in the country. Based on the five basic parameters i.e. teaching, learning/resources, research practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, and perception; NIRF ranks institutions under the different umbrellas (management, law, medicine, etc) to help students select the top MBA colleges in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IIM Ahmedabad continues to be the number 1 MBA college in India consecutively. IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta also continue to be in the top 3 MBA college list for consecutive years.

Top on-campus MBA Colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2021

Top online MBA programs as per the US News Ranking 2022

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the year 2022, US News conducted an extensive evaluation of top business schools offering online MBA programs; based on 5 parameters they have ranked the top business schools for online MBA.

Engagement of students: 30% weightage is given to student engagement to make sure online MBA programs have a holistic approach and curriculum to give that on-campus-like involvement and student engagement through distance learning mode.

Expert Opinion: 25% weightage is given to expert opinion or high academic standards to ensure that only those business schools with good academic records are put through the survey.

Faculty, Student Profile & Services: 15% weightage is given to all of the 3 parameters to ensure that the business school offering an online MBA program has highly qualified instructors trained to give students the “on-campus” teaching experience via distance learning mode, the students enrolled have excellent academic performance in the past, and the flexibility of that particular business school to offer career, financial, and technological aid during the program as well as after graduation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Top online MBA programs as per the US News Ranking 2022

Curriculum, Student Profile & Industry Experience

The famous college vs course formula is applicable when it comes to choosing between an online MBA or an on-campus MBA program. If an on-campus MBA program is from Tier 1 MBA colleges in India, students are more likely to choose an on-campus MBA compared to the situation where you have the option to pursue MBA from Tier 2 or Tier 3 MBA college or an online MBA from top business schools across the globe in collaboration with certifications or management programs from business schools in India as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Industry experience, diverse student profile, experienced faculty, live lectures, and in-person doubt sessions or classes are evident perks of on-campus MBA programs. Choose Online MBA only if it has thorough shortlisting criteria (it ensures that your peer group is someone who has a good work experience and sound qualifications that will allow you to have a holistic industry experience), experienced faculty, and gives you alumni status of that college afterward.

Curriculum wise both online and on-campus MBA programs are similar. Online MBA programs have few semesters dedicated to residential lectures, internships, and industry projects. Online MBA gives you that “global exposure” and experienced faculty from abroad without having to spend lakhs on living expenses. On-campus MBA programs have dedicated summer internships and placements that are known for their top-class recruiters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Career Opportunities

Career opportunities are more or less similar when it comes to online or on-campus MBA programs; given that you choose an online MBA program known for top class placements, recruiters from across the country, and job assistance after graduation.

On-campus MBA programs from Tier 1 MBA Colleges record MBA placements with an average CTC of INR 25 LPA. According to Collegedunia placement reports from top IIMs in India for the MBA/PGP/MBAEx batch of 2019- 21, the average CTC stood at INR 25 LPA and the highest CTC stood at INR 83 LPA for IIM Ahmedabad, INR 80 LPA for IIM Bangalore, and INR 87.36 LPA for IIM Calcutta.

When it comes to Return of Investment or ROI, online MBA programs are beneficial, given that the college or virtual platform has good placement records. The career trends report of 2021 by UpGrad reported that 7.71% of online MBA learners were awarded CTCs over INR 25 LPA, and 7.86% of them received multiple job offers. Infosys, Cognizant, Wipro, Ernst & Young, GroupM, Flipkart, Vedantu, Paytm Money are companies that have hired online MBA graduates in the past few years.

Choosing between Online or On-Campus MBA programs is still a matter of choice. With a pool of options available with the recent introduction of UGC-approved institutions, online learning platforms, or MBA from global business schools vs timeless reputation of the on-campus MBA program from Tier - 1 MBA colleges; it has come down to what you are expecting from your MBA degree. At Collegedunia, we offer genuine student reviews, the latest placement data, and admission and exam updates. Collegedunia is your personal admission assistant for all your admission-related queries, acquiring information from top education and industry experts.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.