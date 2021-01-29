IND USA
Raj Kirn
Raj Kirn
brand post

Open Chest Academy: Redefining businesses through personality development & more

  • Being a multifaceted knowledge and skill learning community, TheOpenChestConfidenceAcademy.com is being built around the belief that everyone has a unique identity and capability, but very few people know how to bring this out naturally.
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:11 PM IST

Multimedia veteran and renowned media personality Raj Girn launches a new online personality transformation academy called ‘The Open Chest Confidence Academy, which is dedicated to transforming personal and professional life through teaching innovative skills in branding, image building, marketing, and communications, so that anyone can present their brand authentically in order to appeal to the right audience anywhere in the world online.

Being a multifaceted knowledge and skill learning community, TheOpenChestConfidenceAcademy.com is being built around the belief that everyone has a unique identity and capability, but very few people know how to bring this out naturally. This is the gap that the Academy will be filling in the marketplace.

Raj Girn, the CEO and Founder of the Academy, explains her vision behind launching this online community that anyone can access, “I see this as an opportunity to reach anyone and everyone around the world who needs help creating an identity around their personal and professional lives and belief system. It is widely known that the online space is where everyone needs to be today and as such, everyone needs to be public facing, but very few people know how to do that authentically. That’s where I come in.”

Raj Girn has given numerous mainstream celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Scherzinger, and Nelly Furtado, their first South Asian print covers in ANOKHI Magazine, and has equally promoted South Asian stars across North America by giving celebrities like Aishwarya Rai and Lisa Ray cover credits also, long before the South Asian community was being recognized by mainstream North America. In this case, she is widely known as the pioneer of cross-cultural media, having founded ANOKHI as far back as 2002, after a divorce led her to become a single parent with a passion to create a platform to identify her dual cultural-identity. She has garnered an impressive roster of multinational clients, which includeL’Oréal Paris, Estée Lauder, Johnnie Walker, Ciroc, and Sheraton Hotels.

Her personal brand Open Chest under which the Academy has been launched, was created in 2002. Her warm and engaging personality has seen a long list of global personalities open up about their innermost experiences and life’s journeys, which are captured at www.RajGirn.com.

Raj presents herself as ‘The Open Chest Confidence Coach’ and is an ‘International Coach Federation’ and ‘Flow Institute’ certified coach, a member of the Canadian Management Consultants Association, and a level two Reiki practitioner. She is incorporating these skills along with her extensive two decades of experience in media, to create the Academy, which will gradually drip launch the following products and services throughout the next two years, across three clearly defined pillars: ‘Learn From Us’, ‘Work With Us’, and ‘Designed For You’.

Consult with Raj Girn is a dedicated environment, where Raj incorporates her one-on-one coaching, consulting, and mentoring methodology to help clients reach their personal and professional goals in rapid speed.

Monthly Mentor Mastery is a subscription membership community to be launched in early 2021, where the goal is to deliver monthly, virtual mentoring sessions with Raj and her vast experts resource pool, to encourage transformative learning.

Drip Launching throughout 2021:

7-minute Insights Series: A video library that gets to the crux of what needs to be known, for those who have limited time.

101 Series: A beginner’s guide for those who are looking for the foundations.

Industry Insider Series: An intermediary guide for those who want the facts and stats from experts and thought leaders.

Transformation 31: A 31-day guidance course which is designed to activate positive transformation through the idea that if you practice it for 31 days straight, it becomes a habit.

Zero To 360: A 12-month hybrid program to help level up your authority and leadership skills with your team and client base.

To stay connected via social media, search @theopenchestconfidenceacademy.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

