Opening Of Sierra Leone Trade Opportunities In India

India, 28th December 2021: INDIA SIERRA LEONE SUMMIT was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone to India His Excellency Rashid Sesay for exploring business relations between the countries of India and Sierra Leone. Further, at the event, Ambassador Rashid Sesay presented his credentials to the President of India



The Summit was attended by the business community in India. The President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization Dr. Asif Iqbal welcomed the High Commissioner and pledged the commitment of support between the two nations for a robust partnership. There is a huge interest in India for Sierra Leone as it is a country with great scope for bilateral business opportunities. Sierra Leone has also an embassy in Abu Dhabi and is concurrently accredited to India to facilitate Indian businessmen wanting to do business in Sierra Leone.



“As a President of the organization, my goal is to build bilateral relations reach new heights between India and Sierra Leone,” said Dr. Asif Iqbal who is looking to connect the Indian and Sierra Leone companies for business. There is a delegation that will be going to Sierra Leone in early 2022 and explore opportunities in areas of contractual farming, poultry industry, meat processing and agricultural collaborations and also identify other opportunities for building up the robust infrastructure needs of the country.

Sierra Leone’s non-resident High Commissioner to the Republic of India presented his Letters of Credence to the Honorable President of the Republic of India, Ram Nath Kovind.



Shortly after the presentation ceremony, High Commissioner Rashid Sesay held a bilateral meeting with the Indian President where he conveyed warm greetings from President Dr Julius Maada Bio to his Indian counterpart.





Shortly after the presentation ceremony, High Commissioner Rashid Sesay held a bilateral meeting with the Indian President where he conveyed warm greetings from President Dr Julius Maada Bio to his Indian counterpart. He said that the two countries had enjoyed a relationship spanning over decades and expressed appreciation to the Government and People of India for their contributions to Sierra Leone particularly through the deployment of officers on peacekeeping missions during the country’s civil war.

High Commissioner Sesay noted that Sierra Leone acknowledged and welcomed the scholarship opportunities provided to its nationals by the Indian Government saying that was within President Bio’s Human Capital Agenda. He said the visit of the Indian Vice President to Sierra Leone in late 2019 had helped to bolster and strengthen the bonds of friendship and bilateral relations between the two nations adding that since the visit, there had been a lot of tangibles on both ends. He assured of Sierra Leone’s commitment to strengthening the ties.

The Sierra Leone Envoy also conveyed President Julius Maada Bio’s condolences to the People of India for the death of the Late Indian Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat who was killed last week during a helicopter crash.

President Kovind recalled that in 2020, the Government of India opened a resident Mission in Sierra Leone as a show of its commitment to deepen ties with the West African state. He said India remained one of the key trade partners to Sierra Leone and added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, trade between the two countries had grown. He said he was pleased that India had supported projects in Sierra Leone in several areas including education, power, water and agriculture.

“As you begin your journey as Sierra Leone’s High Commissioner to India, I wish you all success towards strengthening India-Sierra Leone relations,” he ended.

Over the years, the South Asian country has provided a lot of assistance to Sierra Leone particularly in the fields of tertiary education, healthcare delivery and agriculture. It also played an important role in peacebuilding and the post-war reconstruction process in Sierra Leone. It could be remembered that in October 2019, the Honorable Vice President of India, Shri Venkaiah Naidu visited Sierra Leone and met with His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio, during which they discussed relations between the two countries and explored more avenues for deeper collaboration.



The India Sierra Leone trade relations are expected to accelerate after this formal presence of the country and Indian Economic Trade Organization has pledged support to this bilateral partnership.

