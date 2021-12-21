OPPO raises the tech bar; sets the tone for a new tech future with INNO Day 2021

India’s much-loved technology brand, OPPO, has been at the forefront of innovation. Each year, OPPO’s flagship annual event, INNO Day has become the most anticipated tech event of the year which is synonymous with the brand’s vision of unveiling ground-breaking new technologies.

This year’s OPPO INNO Day, held from December 14-15, was no different as it saw the unveiling of an array of technology-firsts from the house of OPPO – the first Assisted Reality (AR) glasses called OPPO Air Glass, a foldable smartphone called OPPO Find N, and OPPO’s first dedicated imaging Neural Processing Unit (NPU) along with many other path breaking innovations.

Those who couldn’t make it for the physical event had a chance to be a part of the proceedings via OPPO INNO WORLD, an all-new virtual playground that offered a unique virtual viewing experience of the event to fans. Visitors could enter OPPO INNO WORLD on their smart devices and be able to experience the event which of course is very thoughtful of the brand.

Some of the technologies on showcase had us in complete shock with not only the incredible consumer experience they can deliver but also the sheer hard work that has gone into developing them. Let’s dive into some of the remarkable breakthroughs that we witnessed through this marvellous event.

First Foldable Flagship Smartphone: OPPO Find N

The key highlight from the INNO Day however was one of OPPO’s most anticipated and sought-after smartphone devices- The OPPO Find N, which is the first flagship foldable device. Touted as one of the most innovative devices from the house of OPPO, the Find N offers an unparalleled amalgam of a fully-functioning compact smartphone when folded and an all-immersive productivity device when unfolded.

The smartphone is a reflection of OPPO’s strength in innovation and leadership as it created the first version of a foldable device back in 2018, and kept reworking on the prototype till they were happy with the creation. Four years, six generations, and 448 patents later the OPPO Find N was born.

The Find N provides an improved overall experience compared to other foldable smartphones on the market for a few main reasons – its landscape ratio, industry-leading Flexion Hinge, OPPO self-designed Serene Display, and software innovations.

OPPO Find N

The OPPO Find N uses a 5.49-inch full-size outer display and a 7.1-inch landscape mode inner display. When folded, the smartphone can be held comfortably with one hand. OPPO used an 8.4:9 aspect ratio to allow users to switch seamlessly between a fully functioning outer display and an immersive landscape inner display. This means that you don’t need to switch the phone into landscape mode when you unfold it! The device offers consumers the best of traditional smartphones and foldable technology all packed in one device.

You don’t need to worry about damaging the folding mechanism, which has seen stringent testing by OPPO. According to TUV, the Find N can be folded over 2,00,000 times at room temperature, while still maintaining an overall smooth folding experience with next to no crease.

OPPO Find N uses a 5.49-inch full-size outer display and a 7.1-inch landscape mode inner display.

The one aspect of the OPPO Find N that stood out the most was the minimal crease that the inner display projected. This unique innovation was made possible because of OPPO’s dedicated work on the development of the unique Flexion hinge that allows for an unobtrusive folding experience. The self-developed 12-layer Serene Display of the OPPO Find N ensures that your screen is durable too, and offers an up to 120Hz smart dynamic refresh rate

If you love your selfies, the foldable function allows for a FlexForm Mode where the device can freely stand when unfolded at any angle between 50-120 degrees. So, you can just place the phone at the set camera angle and use hand gestures to take selfies with the 32 MP camera of the inner display!

6nm Cutting Edge Imaging NPU- MariSilicon X

With OPPO’s undisputed leadership in developing remarkable imaging technologies, the 6nm Imaging NPU- MariSilicon X is perhaps one of the most astounding contributions OPPO has made. With this latest unveiling, OPPO will bring more power to mobile imaging systems in 2022.

MariSilicon X’s NPU delivers an incredible 18 trillion operations per second to support these AI algorithms without draining the battery. With dedicated DDR and ground-breaking architecture, the MariSilicon X will significantly contribute to power saving thereby making OPPO phones the most advanced camera-focused smartphones ever.

Built on 6nm process technology, MariSilicon X combines an advanced NPU, ISP, and multi-tier memory architecture

With a powerful ISP for Ultra HDR and real-time RAW processing, it will revolutionize the way consumers interact with their smartphone cameras. The NPU unleashes the power of AI noise reduction algorithms thereby making 4K AI HDR Night Video possible on Android phones.

Revolutionary OPPO Air Glass

OPPO has always been intrigued with the idea of exploring alternative ways for consumers to view and consume information. This is where OPPO has been experimenting with Extended Reality (XR) for a long time. Finally, the tech brand has created a smart glass product that falls within reach of the average consumer. With its futuristic design and easy-to-use display, OPPO Air Glass is all set to revolutionize the way we consume information.

OPPO Air Glass with Half-frame in Silver

OPPO Air Glass with its minimalistic, lightweight, and extremely simple to use design, is OPPO’s first commercial assisted reality smart glass.

The Air Glass features two components - the main body with a touch bar and the lens frame on the other hand. Inspired by nature, the OPPO Air Glass uses a ground-breaking monocle waveguide design that showcases free-flowing curves and weighs a mere 30gm. The lens sits on a light and slim frame that houses all components including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform. Used like a pair of regular glasses the device presents key information in front of the eye in 2D. It can be easily operated through a range of commands including touch, voice, and hand tracking.

OPPO Air Glass-Navigation

The most unique technological breakthrough of the Air Glass through is OPPO’s self-developed Spark Micro Projector which is the projection system used on the display that allows for a vivid and sharp visual display under different lighting conditions. The Air Glass can be used to access a variety of information across weather, calendar, health, navigation, and translation applications among others.

Pathbreaking Innovations on display at INNO Day

Apart from some of these marquee technologies that OPPO presented there were a lot of technologies on a showcase that deserves a tech event of their own. These technologies I believe not only celebrate the spirit of OPPO’s explorative spirit but also give us a peek into what OPPO has in store for us.

First and foremost, OPPO showcased its smartphone photography prowess with a retractable camera mechanism, which provides an equivalent focal length of 52 mm (2X optical zoom) when the camera extends. This enables large senor cameras to be fitted in thin devices thereby allowing for both design and great camera technology to coexist.

OPPO Retractable Camera

Moving forward in the camera domain itself OPPO also announced its latest next-generation under-screen camera solution after having begun its research into this domain in 2018. OPPO’s under-screen camera technology not only ensures high-quality display even in the camera area of the screen but also delivers consistent brightness and color accuracy across the whole screen. Now that is something truly remarkable.

OPPO Under-screen Camera

With digital characters becoming an upcoming trend, OPPO introduced its disruptive Digital Human technology that is not just emotionally intelligent but thanks to its AI-based capabilities possesses features like semantic recognition, feature recognition, voice synthesis, lip-syncing, and dynamic expressions among others. This hyper-realistic virtual character technology can not only be your fitness coach but can also act as your assistant. This one of course was one of my personal favourites.

OPPO Digital Human

Further diving into the realms of bridging the gap between the physical and digital world OPPO presented the OPPO CybeReal 2.0 that has big potentials for developing AR experience and smart navigation systems in the future like virtual fitting or even virtual furniture shopping amongst others.

OPPO CybeReal 2.0

The INNO DAY 2021 also showcased OPPO’s collaboration with Ericsson to bring its latest 5G remote reality racing game to global audiences. Through 5G Remote Racing, players can remotely control a high-power RC car via 5G SA networks using OPPO 5G smartphones. The application gives a peek into the potential of 5G and how brands like OPPO are exploring newer ways to deliver the 5G experience to consumers.

Remote Racing powered by OPPO 5G smartphone

OPPO taking Innovation ahead!

With its latest innovations at INNO Day, OPPO has raised the tech bar one notch higher and lived up to its reputation of bringing path-breaking technologies closer to consumers. Through a series of collaborative initiatives and an intent on driving its R&D efforts to achieve consumer experiences, OPPO has proved again why it is the world’s leading technology brand.

OPPO’s new brand proposition, “Inspiration Ahead,” takes optimism and inspiration against the uncertainties everyone is facing with a commitment to developing innovations that revolve around user experience. Keeping in view the unprecedented times we are living in, the global technology company intends to use the power of technologies, products, and action to make the world a better place to live in. The industry and tech users alike will look forward to seeing many more innovations from OPPO in the years to come.