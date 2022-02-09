Optical Wireless Technology – LiFi & FSOC technologies, boon for the future

Increasing demand of communication bandwidth for high-speed internet, high-definition live video streaming, video conferencing etc. cannot be fulfilled only by radio frequency (RF) communication technology.

Communication technology impacts every area of our lives, businesses, and industries. Over the years, we have seen that technology has enhanced efficiency, productivity as well as profitability, in the case of a business. The world is not going to be the same after two decades as it is witnessing massive innovations across various technologies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wireless communication is overtaking wired technologies and will continue to expand its horizon into the future. Wireless technologies also make it easier to expand Internet access to areas that were hard to reach with wired tech. Many other tech giants have launched projects with this objective in mind. These kinds of technologies could help provide access to the Internet to rural communities, remote communities, metro cities, industrial areas and people in developing countries.

Through the arena of various wireless communication technologies, Light Fidelity (LiFi) has emerged as a promising innovation and has the potential to disrupt the communication sector. LiFi is an Optical Wireless Communication that uses light within the Visible Light Spectrum to Invisible light spectrum to transmit the data. Using LiFi, every light could basically become a wireless router or an access point. These lights can be turned on and off at a speed so rapid that one can’t see the changes. This flashing is how the LEDs send data. Another benefit of LiFi is that it could work with existing infrastructure as nowadays LEDs are everywhere like in hour houses, offices, street lights, ships, aeroplanes, and even cars too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security in data transmission plays a very crucial role in military and government establishments. Radiofrequency (RF) signals transmitted and received at security areas pose a major threat of leaking sensitive information. LiFi technology is more secure as compared to traditional RF, WiFi. Optical Wireless Communication with Quantum Communication Network provides a hack-proof communication channel.

Connecting rural areas with the major cities and hubs is a necessity for the overall growth of the economy. Still, many rural parts of India have not benefited from the impact of digital technology. LiFi project installation at two villages in Gujarat has paved the way to create more truly Smart Villages. This technology revolution can be a boon for getting the internet connectivity reached to every nook and corner, and across the length and breadth of India and propel the drive for smart villages. LiFi technology can also be combined with solar cells as receiver solutions that could deliver communication access to rural communities. This way people from rural areas can get themselves educated with the power of the internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Free Space Optical Communication (FSOC) technology, designed to operate through free space as medium, is rapidly emerging as a reliable, fast & secure alternative for broadband communication using Fiber Optics. It is being researched, designed and developed for applications and technical utilities in both civil & military domain systems owing to its immense benefits including high security, better data rates & fast installations, no requirement of licensed spectrum, best costs & simplicity of design as compared to contemporary Radio Frequency (RF) systems.

Where the world is eying on Optical Wireless Technologies - LiFi & FSOC technologies and its usage, a homegrown Indian company is raising hope to disrupt the communication sector as a whole. Ahmedabad-based Nav wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd is a research and development-based company, having its specialization in optical wireless communication, wireless electricity, renewable energy – wind & wave, and LiFi & FSOC communication. The company's team has been innovating, designing, and developing many MADE IN INDIA futuristic optical wireless products for a long time. Nav Wireless is one of the key players in the world & is a registered company in India working in the LiFi & FSOC technologies sector. The company has been recognized for its work in the past and has been winning awards for innovations, adoptions, and futuristic technologies. It collaborates with non-governmental organizations, universities and government institutions, nonprofits, development agencies, and other private sector companies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Author: Mr. Hardik Soni, Co-Founder, & CTO, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt Ltd.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.