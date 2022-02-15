Optocred Pharmaceuticals launches eye-care products to combat digital eye strain

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, increased digital screen time among country residents, particularly children, and teenagers enrolled in online education has increased the country's burden of rising digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome.

For the first time in the Ophthalmic industry in India, Optocred Pharmaceuticals has brought in a range of eye-care products, which are of very high quality and cost-effective to provide eye care solutions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Diminfect and Diminfect D are India’s first Moxifloxacin and Moxifloxacin-Dexamethasone eye drops available in 10ml Vials each, and are considered as ‘super conqueror’ and ‘incredible combination’ to fight eye diseases.

Credohyl, according to Optocred, is the game-changer in the Ophthalmic industry. It is the first sodium hyaluronate ophthalmic solution with 0.18% Sodium hyaluronate combined with Coenzyme Q10 and Tocopherol (Vitamin E) for extra lubrication and with one of its kind anti-oxidant action. Credolube eye drops is India’s first ultimate coolant with the advanced effect of D-panthenol and Allercred is India's first Ophthalmic Anti allergic Kit.

According to the American Academy of Optometry, anyone who spends more than two hours per day on a computer is at risk of developing computer vision syndrome. You don't blink as much when you're reading or looking at a computer or smartphone. However, the average blink rate is 12-14 times per minute. Computer vision syndrome affects approximately 60 million people worldwide.

Led by highly experienced quality assurance, production and R&D teams, Optocred Pharmaceuticals incorporated in 2022, has earned many firsts in the Ophthalmic industry in India with the core purpose of helping the patients with its continued innovation and research. It has collaborated with India’s best WHO-GMP/FSSAI/ISO certified manufacturing units and more than 60% of their Ophthalmological products are BAK-free.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality products of an international standard that meet and exceed customer expectations,” said a company spokesperson. “With Covid, everything went online, and the growing use of electronic gadgets resulted in a rise in eye strain. We recognised the significant risk this poses to human eyes and decided to work in the ophthalmic sector to raise patient awareness and, if necessary, offer them high-quality treatments.”

The company follows a set of external and internal standards and procedures, including WHO, GMP, FSSAI, and ISO guidelines, to achieve these expectations. Raw ingredients, packaging materials, consumables, and other inputs must all pass severe quality checks, and only high-quality components are utilised in the formulations

The company has been conducting frequent surveys, soliciting comments from a variety of healthcare professionals, and sharing crucial data with companies developing emerging technologies to improve research and development to offer solutions for eye problems.