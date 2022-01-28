Osaka Group introduces the world’s first global travel hypermarket

Osaka Edu Care, the sixth company provides a high-end overseas education consultation on a global front.

It is with honour and a sense of social responsibility Osaka announces the seventh company Jiva Pranava Wellness Kendra. They offer social reformation programs, spiritual wellness, etc., in innovative methods to achieve internal transformations towards a better quality of life.

They are astute to embrace the fact that the world is on the edge of the great revolution of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum computing. However, the company intends to also keep alive the conventional business practises viz. values of hospitality, personalized service and the warm human touch.

Founder of Osaka Group Dr.P.B.Boss, strongly advocates the business model of Goodwill. The foundation of the operation is based upon making a positive and memorable impact through every human interaction.

The offeringOsaka offers a one-stop-shop solution for all travel requirements. The ideology, to avoid travel hassles and minimize the pillar-to-post bureaucracy to fulfil regulations and documentation. These are few of the multitude of services offered…

Air Tickets, ForexThis division handles the Ticketing and Forex services of Osaka Group. Multiple ticketing solutions include Air ticketing, Bus ticketing, Railway ticketing, etc. Currency exchange services for various currencies at best market prices.

Buying and selling of currencies

Prepaid Forex card

Student Fees Remittance (TT)

Telegraphic Transfers (remittances)

Inward Payments - Western Union, Xpress Money, Ria Money

JaldiCash - Transfer of funds to a Bank Account in India

Visa, Passport, MISC

Foreign passport appointment

Foreign passport renewal

Foreign birth registration

Foreign Police Clearance Online Service (conditions apply)

Indian visa conversion

Indian visa extension

OCI application

OCI renewal

Tour PackagesThis division of Osaka Group offers comprehensive tour packages to multiple destinations around the world. The packages are tailor-made to suit specific needs.

Specialized tours

US & Europe Tours

Nasa & Euro Space Students tour

International & Domestic Cruises

Far East & Middle East Tours

India Tours

Honeymoon & Family Tours

Educational ConsultantOsaka Educare is the Global Educational Consultant of Osaka Group of Companies. Dedicated to providing the best plans for Indian students seeking overseas education. They provide guidance and counselling to students in addition to University/College admission.

Career Counselling

Course & University Selection

Country Selection

Application & Documentation

Bank Loan Assistance

Visa Interview Preparation

Accommodation Assistance

Air Ticketing

Forex

Insurance

Air Pre-Departure Briefing

A Revolutionary offering

<strong>Osaka Connect/Global Travel Hypermarket</strong>

In an attempt to simplify the travel experience Osaka Group has launched a one-of-a-kind Travel Hypermarket. Promoting a hassle-free travel experience covering all requirements and related services under one roof.

This portal is an industry first breakthrough. It brings to the user twenty-four travel products at one online stop. Through this single channel the customer can avail of competitive rates, and user-friendly mobile compatibility.

The products and services available just by a click of a button on Osakaconnect include:

1200 full-service carrier & 600 low-cost carrier Flights/Charter flights

Over 12 lakh Hotel options/Hostels

Global visa

Attractions

Cruise

Airport-Hotel Transfers

Bus service/Euro rail/Self drive

Travel Insurance

Holidays

Medical Tourism

Forex

Insurance

Mobile recharge

Gift voucher

Over 45,000 ready-made packages

The promiseWith a promise to evolve into an MNC by 2025, Osaka Group has set up an explosive expansion in 2022. Branch openings in Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Chandigarh within the first quarter. Currently Osaka Group headquarters is in Kochi, and reputably Kerala’s biggest travel management office space.

Evidently the new age of technology, automation and most importantly accessibility of travel has been brought closer to the consumer by Osaka Group. With all bases covered, we are left with the only pending monumental task of packing our luggage.

Connect us www.osakaair.com || info@osakaair.com

-written by Hilton Dsouza

