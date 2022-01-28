Osaka Group introduces the world’s first global travel hypermarket
Osaka Edu Care, the sixth company provides a high-end overseas education consultation on a global front.
It is with honour and a sense of social responsibility Osaka announces the seventh company Jiva Pranava Wellness Kendra. They offer social reformation programs, spiritual wellness, etc., in innovative methods to achieve internal transformations towards a better quality of life.
They are astute to embrace the fact that the world is on the edge of the great revolution of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum computing. However, the company intends to also keep alive the conventional business practises viz. values of hospitality, personalized service and the warm human touch.
Founder of Osaka Group Dr.P.B.Boss, strongly advocates the business model of Goodwill. The foundation of the operation is based upon making a positive and memorable impact through every human interaction.
The offering
Osaka offers a one-stop-shop solution for all travel requirements. The ideology, to avoid travel hassles and minimize the pillar-to-post bureaucracy to fulfil regulations and documentation. These are few of the multitude of services offered…
Air Tickets, Forex
This division handles the Ticketing and Forex services of Osaka Group. Multiple ticketing solutions include Air ticketing, Bus ticketing, Railway ticketing, etc. Currency exchange services for various currencies at best market prices.
- Buying and selling of currencies
- Prepaid Forex card
- Student Fees Remittance (TT)
- Telegraphic Transfers (remittances)
- Inward Payments - Western Union, Xpress Money, Ria Money
- JaldiCash - Transfer of funds to a Bank Account in India
Visa, Passport, MISC
- Foreign passport appointment
- Foreign passport renewal
- Foreign birth registration
- Foreign Police Clearance Online Service (conditions apply)
- Indian visa conversion
- Indian visa extension
- OCI application
- OCI renewal
Tour Packages
This division of Osaka Group offers comprehensive tour packages to multiple destinations around the world. The packages are tailor-made to suit specific needs.
- Specialized tours
- US & Europe Tours
- Nasa & Euro Space Students tour
- International & Domestic Cruises
- Far East & Middle East Tours
- India Tours
- Honeymoon & Family Tours
Educational Consultant
Osaka Educare is the Global Educational Consultant of Osaka Group of Companies. Dedicated to providing the best plans for Indian students seeking overseas education. They provide guidance and counselling to students in addition to University/College admission.
- Career Counselling
- Course & University Selection
- Country Selection
- Application & Documentation
- Bank Loan Assistance
- Visa Interview Preparation
- Accommodation Assistance
- Air Ticketing
- Forex
- Insurance
- Air Pre-Departure Briefing
A Revolutionary offering
<strong>Osaka Connect/Global Travel Hypermarket</strong>
In an attempt to simplify the travel experience Osaka Group has launched a one-of-a-kind Travel Hypermarket. Promoting a hassle-free travel experience covering all requirements and related services under one roof.
This portal is an industry first breakthrough. It brings to the user twenty-four travel products at one online stop. Through this single channel the customer can avail of competitive rates, and user-friendly mobile compatibility.
The products and services available just by a click of a button on Osakaconnect include:
- 1200 full-service carrier & 600 low-cost carrier Flights/Charter flights
- Over 12 lakh Hotel options/Hostels
- Global visa
- Attractions
- Cruise
- Airport-Hotel Transfers
- Bus service/Euro rail/Self drive
- Travel Insurance
- Holidays
- Medical Tourism
- Forex
- Insurance
- Mobile recharge
- Gift voucher
- Over 45,000 ready-made packages
The promise
With a promise to evolve into an MNC by 2025, Osaka Group has set up an explosive expansion in 2022. Branch openings in Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad & Chandigarh within the first quarter. Currently Osaka Group headquarters is in Kochi, and reputably Kerala’s biggest travel management office space.
Evidently the new age of technology, automation and most importantly accessibility of travel has been brought closer to the consumer by Osaka Group. With all bases covered, we are left with the only pending monumental task of packing our luggage.
-written by Hilton Dsouza
