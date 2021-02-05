Oshan Raj - A producer & self-made man whose success story is inspiring
Being a producer means one has to put their trust, hard-earned wealth and hope for the best when they back a particular story or piece of work. It's a risky job and not everyone is aware of it. Yet, a person feels amazing when the content they have produced does wonders. One such producer who built a fortune with his hard efforts and an eye for talent is Mr Oshan Raj.
Oshan Raj has shown time and again how complicated yet satisfying it is to work as a producer. With his production house, GORDON ENTERTAINMENT, Raj showed us that being a producer means supporting the artists, venue negotiations, taking financial risk, pitching and many other responsibilities. He has been doing it for years and witnessed an immense growth of his production house.
It was at the age of 18 Oshan Raj decided to venture into this field. He always had a sharp and creative mind that helped him come this far in his career. About his journey, Oshan says, “I started my career in 2012. It was challenging without any support. But with my parents' strong will and help of my few good friends, I released 60 songs as a project manager & 21 songs as a producer."
The songs produced by Oshan Raj's Gordon Entertainment have always been hits. He has worked with popular Punjabi singers such as Karan Randhawa, Guri, Jass Manak & many more.
Mr Oshan Raj further shares, "My management and care of a project is among artists first. I feel the word producer can conjure up images of someone holding all the money."
With his success and the kind of music he produces, Mr Raj has shown the world that anything is possible to achieve if a person takes risks. He has also showed us how important it is to stay consistent while working on your own business.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of the content.
