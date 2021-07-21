Oshina Hans launches the new collection of her bag label Modern Myth

After decoding the journey of the rise of her bag label Modern Myth in the past few weeks, co-founder, Oshina Hans has launched the brand’s new collection which she says is based on the feedback of her brand’s consumers as well as keeping the latest trends in mind to give more options to both, their existing & new customers. Hans says that it is a ‘win-win situation for the consumers and the company, because they get more choices and at the same time, we get to launch new products which we are very confident about as far as the designs & manufacturing quality of our bags is concerned.’

In her opening statement Oshina said, ‘We have realised that some customers get very attracted by leather bags manufactured by several national and international brands which are made using animal skin, that causes a lot of suffering to those innocent creatures. So, we as a responsible animal cruelty-fee brand have launched animal skin pattern inspired bag range which is vegan, handcrafted by Indian artisans & the cherry on the cake is that we believe it is even more premium than those leather bag ranges that you see out there. This collection is picking up really well and has become our latest bestseller. The new collection also has big enough slots, pockets & pouches for keeping COVID-19 essentials like sanitisers, extra masks, face shield, medicines etc.’

Modern Myth

When quizzed about what essentially inspired her to launch the latest collection for her brand, she said that as an entrepreneur she learnt that if customers create a demand for something, a brand should always comply and supply them with what they're looking for while making sure the design and manufacturing quality is top notch. Furthermore, having an in-house manufacturing unit allows the brand to have full quality control over their products & gain customers’ trust.

Oshina further explained that both she & her co-founder, Saurabh Tokas had been continuously getting a lot of messages & emails from their existing customers that they wanted a gifting, festive, travel & laptop bags range. Thus, Modern Myth as a brand readily complied to it and by God’s grace, have been receiving a phenomenal response.

‘Our new range consists of bags that you would love to use or even gift in the year-round festivities that we observe in our country. We are also very soon launching the Rakhi and Bhai Dooj collection for siblings to pamper one another as well as anybody who wants to pamper themselves!’, she adds.

For all those travel junkies who are eagerly waiting for things to become better so they could voyage -- the travel range is specifically designed by keeping practicality, affordability & military pockets in mind. ‘We are also providing a special cashback to customers who have received both their COVID-19 vaccines on our travel bags range, and at same time encourage people to get themselves vaccinated as soon as they can.’, Hans added.

‘For all the lovely female customers who have been a part of our brand’s journey, we are extremely elated to announce a new female-centric collection as well. And we assure you that the entire range is unique, well-designed & affordably priced – just like any of our other collections,” Oshina quoted.

Another feather on the cap for the brand is co-founders Saurabh Tokas & Oshina Hans coming across instances where they have seen their bags being carried by the general public. Oshina said that someone once told her that if your brand becomes visible out there then you're probably doing something right, and so, such incidents put the duo on cloud nine & encourage them to keep moving forward. The 2 years old brand supports over 21 full-time hired artisans from different parts of the country and manufactures bags that are completely handcrafted by these artisans, which she believes, adds more value to their products.

Furthermore, the brand has announced giveaways as a part of the Independence Day celebrations next month, calling them #FreedomGiveaways and has teamed up with some celebrities and major e-commerce platforms to amplify the reach. In order to stay tuned about these giveaways, one can check out their Instagram handle - @modernmyth.in

‘Though Modern Myth is available on all major e-commerce portals like Flipkart, Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion, Snapdeal, LBB, Ajio, Smytten etc. and it is also getting launched on more platforms like Fynd, Stage3 & Hypd soon. We also encourage people to buy from us directly via our official website – www.modernmyth.in’, says Oshina.

While Oshina takes care of the designs and marketing part, her co-founder, Saurabh Tokas, manages the operations and financial aspect so that things can get managed efficiently. Being a Batman fan, Saurabh hopes to one day launch an action-oriented bags range for children as well young adults. Moreover, being a female & male co-founding duo, it gives them an edge & a wider perspective to work on the women & men’s bag range respectively. They both work on the unisex range together & always share their ideas while coming up with new products.

Modern Myth is headquartered in the capital of the country, New Delhi & now plans to add a new vertical to their brand and enter the home décor & furnishing category. Oshina says that the work for the same is in full swing in terms of designing as well as research on what's lacking in the current market & how can they fulfil customer demand as a brand. To start with, our cushion cover designs are already ready & are currently being tested by us personally at our homes because we only launch our designs after being completely satisfied ourselves. When asked about what should we expect from the new vertical’s range she says Modern Myth as a brand shall stay true to its values and continue to be animal cruelty-free while making sure they offer great designs which are affordable, are value for money & most importantly focus on customer satisfaction. She concluded by saying, ‘With Modern Myth we have always tried to raise the bar of designs under affordability and that’s what makes it a value proposition for our customers which mostly tell us that they get what they pay for. Customer satisfaction is something that Modern Myth considers as the biggest award & we strive to win this award every day.’

You can checkout Modern Myth’s latest collection by logging into their official website at www.modernmyth.in

Disclaimer: This content is released by Digpu News Network. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.