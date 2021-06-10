Our aim is to help the community in social upliftment: Dr Gaurav Grover

70-year-old Delhi based NGO ‘New Delhi Social Workers Association’ is leaving no stone upturned in helping the needy ones in this pandemic. Whether it’s about distributing freshly cooked meals, dry ration packets, face masks, sanitisers or helping in arranging hospital beds and cylinders, members and team of NDSWA are the true super heroes of our country. They are proving every single day that humanity is still alive and are setting the perfect example of ‘Where there is a Will, there is a Way’.

As an active facilitator since 1948, New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) is dedicated to contributing and having a positive impact to its society & nation and has encouraged, designed and executed projects and camps for the betterment of our society in the fields of healthcare, water, better hygiene and living conditions, good health and sports education and adult literacy, woman empowerment, building & encouraging communal harmony and sensitizing people about their basic & fundamental rights.

The general motto of NGO is ‘People to People’ connect. They try to help the maximum number of people in every possible way. Whether it’s organizing various Health Check-up Camps & Awareness Programs or promoting Delhi Literature Festival, World Environment Day, International Women's Day, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or promoting Khadi, every member of the ‘New Delhi Social Workers Association’ is serving the nation with all their heart.

“We are very thankful to GAIL India for always supporting us and special thanks to Sh. Rajesh Sharma, SHO, R. K. Puram Police Station for helping us in our initiatives and drives all the time. Apart from that, a big thank you to Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka for consistently standing with us in all our drives whether it’s distributing cooked meals, dry ration packets or encouraging people to fight against this pandemic. We are really grateful to our pillars Dr Vivekk Shama and Dr Pravin Kumar for being available 24*7 for giving online consultations to all the needy ones. They are the strength of Team NDSWA with Palka Grover being the backbone of NDSWA with other core team members Adv. Paras Chaudhary, Jagnoor Aneja, Aarti Vij and Ajay Sharma” Dr. Gaurav Grover, President - NDSWA

Dr Gaurav Grover is a PhD, in Social and Corporate Governance from Sorbon University, France, says, responsibility does not end with just distribution of Food & Resources but believe Awareness is the key factor in fighting this deadly Corona Virus. We all should stand together in this pandemic.

In these trying times, it is imperative that we stand with the Nation. Dr Gaurav Grover who is also the Founder Chairman, India Luxury Foundation, has always played an active role in Social Service through their 70-year-old NGO – NDSWA.

India Luxury Foundation endeavours to be the nodal association promoting the interest and business of Luxury industry in India. It also works toward facilitating larger international cooperation and exchange programs between India and the global luxury leaders.

