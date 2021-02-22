Ourea has transformed the global pandemic into a saga of success and hope

The modern-day world as we see it has always survived and overcome a lot many instances of disasters and catastrophes. Although statistical specifics and figures keep oscillating, the Corona Virus Disease – 2019 dubbed as COVID-19 formerly touched on as '2019 novel coronavirus' or '2019-nCoV, today has over 108 million plus cases worldwide that claimed the lives of over 2.39 million. Out of the same, India today has over 10.9 million cases and 156k confirmed demises on paper. From theories of the same being a bio- weapon developed by China to prediction of the outbreak in a novel to an elaborate plan by the secret (dubbed) group Illuminati, most of us cannot scroll past the Instagram or Facebook timelines or WhatsApp statuses without setting our eyes on some conspiracy theory associated with the COVID-19 or the COVID-19 vaccine. The sad fact is that even almost after a year of the breakout, the world or the most modern global citizens still fail gloriously to bead the ideas and facts on this global calamity together or even prove any of the floating ideologies and theories of stratagems with unflinching and irrefutable pieces of concrete evidence. But even then, the certitude that a very less or meagre members of the professional community especially the start-ups have survived the pandemic still remain as conveniently overlooked. The extensive precariousness among investors, end user hysteria and the disarray of supply chain caused due to the unfurl of coronavirus around the world has turned out to be catastrophic in more ways than one. In the worst-case scenario, the pandemic is regarded as likely to cost the global economy a whopping two trillion United States dollars. Almost 31 percent of the Indian start-ups resorted to layoffs as a measure to tackle the economic crises they are facing. The summation of the loss to Indian gross domestic product imposed by the 40-day lockdown in India on account of the pandemic is estimated to be 320 billion United States dollars. Thus, a glimpse into the business ecosystem of India would provide an idea that it is experiencing a devastating impact due to this worldwide phenomenon. Thus, the saga of Ourea - a 360° Business Management Consultancy based out of the information technology hub of Kerala, India – Ernakulam, becomes an inspiration of ingenuity for others.

The story of Ms Anooja Bashir, a civil engineer turned entrepreneur has quite a lot of twists and pseudo-climaxes. Graduating as a civil engineer, she has played many an important role both in India & abroad from interior designer to project manager and yes, as a former assistant professor. She hails from an extremely conservative family where financial and social independence are translated into unscrupulousness and astuteness. Her exposure and conversance with both academia and the corporate for a tenure of more than ten years helped her in identifying the numerous rifts and fractures that existed between the adroitness of the academia and dexterity demanded by the corporate. Her idea of the LIKES program - Learning Innovative Key Employment Skills, thus proved to be an avant-garde in the whole sphere of skill development. She sketched the modules of the program mincing and

distributing the quintessence of the corporate ask for the students. Just like the Panchatatva theory of life, which explains the five elements of existence, the LIKES program revolved around five essential elements of professionalism. Thus, with its notable vision and unflinching support to its mentees, designed and moulded educators, strategists, program managers and technocrats. The core of the LIKES program rests on the following themes: -

Earth – Base – Core TechnicalTraining

Fire – Passion – Personality DevelopmentTraining

Air -- Smoother – Communication and Interpersonal Skills

Water – Shapeshifting - Image Reflecting Innovative Skills

Sky – Boundlessness –Corporate Etiquette and Management

The CTT or the Base course as Anooja calls it, aims to upgrade and enhance the skills and talents of any aspirant before and as they enter the corporate world. She adds on to the same stating that “While most sought out the pandemic as a time of hopelessness, my team and myself looked at it as a time for retrospection and upskilling ourself. Ourea never slept or slacked off but we went back to the basics – learnt and unlearnt a lot.” With the motto of helping companies gain a foothold in the industry, Ourea marches with the entrepreneurial aspirants helping them in realising their dreams.

The influence, experience and inspiration which Ourea holds thus helped over 60+ brands, both from scratch and revolutionising the already existing establishments by giving them a facelift. The beauty of this endeavour lies in its majority of implementation being in the time of pandemic. Partnering with Mr. Vinod Chacko, Founder and CEO, FlexiCloud and Mr. Naman Modi, Founder and CEO, Digitaliz, Anooja created an adept team with a clear sense of purpose, measurable objectives and tenacious infrastructure. An interesting case study would be the complete re-branding & remobilisation of Faizal Savio Fitness during the lockdown by Ourea. The various verticals of Ourea from Marketing and Branding venture to HR Outsourcing to the Technical Training have attuned to accomplishing the same.

Mentoring individuals to pursue their dream career in the case of Anamz (the paradise in every bite) to supplementing restaurant colossus such as Alakapuri, construction endeavours such as Scafftrade, Elakayre and Sanjeevini in medical and health to Evion in the corporate, Anooja in her words “(I) have created many more me “ as she has played many a role from brand strategist to ministering angel, watering many organisations both big and small to stand and perform better, thus to gain a strong foothold in the Indian and global start-up ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.