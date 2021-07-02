Over-personalization hurts consumers’ opinions of a brand, says Navin

Personalization is commonly positioned as a panacea in marketing. It’s just seen as something to be thankful for. However, many ethical boundaries are being pushed within the rampant desire to personalize experiences, especially the steadily growing and progressively close information that's hand-waved through with a basic snap of OK on a website’s cookie disclaimer.

One of the elemental purposes of any personalization effort is to let customers know that brands are being attentive to them.

From Spotify to Netflix and Amazon, consumers are consistently encircled by outrageous personalization. Consumers have now come to expect the same from industries of all sort. Investing in personalization efforts to fabricate relationships and build better experiences pays off with astounding prizes for brands. In a world where the overwhelming majority of companies are centered around improving personalization, companies that don’t prioritize creating a tailored experience run the risk of getting abandoned. This in turn extends the area for companies to personalize their services.

People in India have the very best requirement for personalized services globally, with 82 percent of Indians demanding offline likewise as online personalized experiences.

According to the "Adobe Experience Index 2019" two out of three people in India prefer human interaction over interacting with machines. Approximately, 79% of Indians are happy to have automated experiences, especially the younger consumers with 84% people aged between 25-34 years. The Indians aged between 50-64, who are termed as brand loyal, accept that brands know them and respect them. They feel the technology used by brands brings transparency.

Evidence of personalization in action is abundant. However, scratch the surface a little and lots of that evidence doesn’t foot-dragging to scrutiny.

Netflix was criticized for the way it personalizes the artwork of films and television series. Once Dove was criticized for the limited edition bottles consisting of abstract shapes designed to resemble a range of female body shapes. The examples include the personalized experience relayed by brick and mortar stores, but it’s hardly reported as it is generally done through messages, personal invites, telecalling, etc.

The price of getting personalization wrong is steep

According to the survey of over 2,500 customers, they're going to unsubscribe from brand communications and 38% will stop doing business with a company if they find personalization efforts to be “creepy.”

Brands must be extremely thoughtful in how they personalize their content today rather than utilizing each piece of customer data available. Specializing in showing customers that you'll be able to help them first becomes the reason for a greater trust establishment.Layer the right balance between, “We think you would possibly find this helpful” and “we’re watching you”. Essentially brands have to do careful research, planning, and testing before jumping to any large-scale customization initiatives.

The thing that works the best

To mitigate the personalization risk, companies should seek to involve consumers and alter personalization from something they are doing to customers to a venture where people can customize their experience. Brands should also audit their own personalization efforts and ask whether or not they overly depend upon data hidden behind the façade.

The exemplary words from the exemplary author

The author, Navin, hailing from Patna, has worked with the big giants of the industry which includes Titan, Hypercity Retail, and Future Group Ltd. As an alumnus of the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the Indian School of Business in Hyderabad, he has gained a wide variety of knowledge required to ace every realm starting from the core. His writings talking about design, consumer behaviour, and much more are available at Retail4growth.com. The author's work reflects upon his aura and skill being at par with the best out there.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.