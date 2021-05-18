Oxy Pure: Your travel-friendly oxygen canister

We breathe oxygen every single moment. It is essential for our survival on this planet. Oxygen is one very significant component of our life. Without oxygen, everybody is a dead man. But sometimes there are circumstances where we are not able to receive natural oxygen. There are times we find difficulty in breathing due to lack of oxygen. What should be done in those times?!

To help us with those situations, the directors Manhar Vij and Vivek Vij and Suresh Kumar Vij, CEO, came up with the solution of portable oxygen canister, Oxy Pure. Oxy Pure is a natural, healthy and safe way to increase fitness for individuals traveling to high altitudes, professional and amateur athletes, senior citizens, and gym enthusiasts.

Oxy Pure provides oxygen in a stylish lightweight canister. It helps in reinstating the level of oxygen in the blood. Our body requires oxygen to perform various functions and it helps the organ to perform well. When the usage of oxygen is happening continuously in the body, the level of oxygen in the bloodstream becomes low and depleted. It can result in various consequences such as cardiac arrest in case of people with weaker heart and lung, low level of energy and stamina which refrain a person to perform her/his activity effectively. Oxy Pure offers portable oxygen bottles in order to make sure that there is enough level of oxygen in the bloodstream of the body. It helps in returning the oxygen level in the body. Therefore, it helps the body to produce more energy and be more energetic. The body has more stamina to perform all the physical activities which require a high demand for oxygen. It is quite resourceful for the people who are in sports. Sports enthusiasts need more energy for their activities. It is where Oxy Pure comes into action. It helps them to recuperate immediately as it provides the required oxygen. Also, for the people who take oxygen therapy, the oxygen canister can help them in breathlessness and fatigue.

Oxygen is the vital and the foremost source of providing energy for the body and is 90% responsible for our brain and body performing its functions. If we’re ever short of oxygen, our body and mind stop us from performing any function but using Oxy Pure, instantly splurges the oxygen level in our body and the brain and body start to perform well. Just inhaling 3-5 short bursts, can restore the oxygen level and helps us to recover from the conditions like low oxygen. Oxy Pure can contain 12Litre of 99% Pure Oxygen.

Oxy pure provides many great advantages and usages. It can act as an immediate relief as a first aid during emergency situations. It helps to recover from breathlessness caused due to pollution, smoking, stale air, poorly ventilated rooms, high altitude, etc. It instantly helps to regain energy, freshness, and mental focus after long working hours, sleepless nights, and hangovers. It is very useful if someone is suffering from lung disorders or respiratory diseases including asthma, COPD. It can also help in increasing protein absorption in the body.





Oxy Pure can be used by people in situations such as follows:

• During the time of physical activities such as gym, running, cycling, workouts, etc. these are the activities that require more level of oxygen which renders the cells, generating energy, and aiding muscle recovery. Oxy Pure gives the ability to supplement your body with enriched oxygen, improving cognitive performance – including memory and reaction time.

• It can be also used in the time of high altitudes. When people are trekking. Hiking or biking at an elevated surface, the level of oxygen gets depleted in the body. But if you take oxy pure in the beginning and at the end of the day it instantly helps to offset the effects of higher altitude. Energizing oxygen helps to rise in oxygen and recover the body from the lack of oxygen in a healthy and safe manner even in places with higher altitudes.

• Being in places with poor air quality leads to difficulties like breathing and pollution can also cause to lower the oxygen level in the body. Carbon monoxide enters the bloodstream through the lungs and binds to hemoglobin, the substance in the blood that carries to cells. It reduces the amount of oxygen reaching the body’s organs and tissues causing cancer. In such scenarios, we can rely on Oxy Pure. It helps in reversing the aging of human cells, also gives relief in headaches and the person does not feel tired anymore. It is the best tool to strengthen immunity.

OXY PURE portable lightweight oxygen canister is the most preferred first aid given to a person suffering from breathlessness or dizziness. It should be kept in every house in which people are likely to suffer from cardiac arrest or stroke. Oxygen can provide critical assistance while medical help is one way and thus can save precious lives.

The additional advantage of Oxy Pure is that is lightweight and compact as compared to heavy oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders. They are difficult to carry around as compared to Oxy Pure. People can carry Oxy Pure wherever and whenever they want. OXY PURE’s best-canned oxygen enables you to live a full life.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.



