Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur

Paarth Natani is an E-commerce entrepreneur from Jaipur Rajasthan. His journey was not an easy one. As a kid, he loved playing cricket and also was a professional cricket player. Soon, he left sports and was quite interested in business- and Business-related activities. He completed his basic as well as higher course of education from Rajasthan university. His destiny was not cricket, and he had started to realise that.

Paarth Natani is today known as a social media marketing king. He has been working for many brands. He was introduced by his friend to the Instagram marketing, when he was just in class 11. He was just a budding teenager then and had a lot of potential to learn more. Initially, he was earning enough to meet his day-to-day expenses. Soon his income reached 40k per month through his Instagram earnings itself. And he was very proud of himself and all the work that he had done so far. He had to stop his work for some period to prepare for his board examination. He did not score very well in it, which disheartened and him and made him feel sad.

After Paarth completed his graduation from the Rajasthan university, he aimed to do CMA. Certified management accountant ia a professional certificate for accounts management. This course has two levels. Paarth cleared his first Foundation level of this course. But he thought this was not what he wanted to do. He did many different works and earned a lot in it. He later invested all his income and savings into the stock market. His investment in the stock market also fetched him well enough.

World stock market was not his destiny. One of his friends introduced him to the E-Commerce during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period. The secret of this trade. He gained knowledge about this business and increased his hold over it. Initially he faced hardship and struggled a lot but soon he got hold over it. He invested all his resources which he gained from the stock market into E- commerce and changed all these hurdles into opportunity and achievement.

Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur. Today he is famous for his work in e-commerce across the world. This is the fruit of his early struggle in the field and relentless hard work that he has invested to reach the goal of his career. He worked for several brands and learning from them to reach his goal was the best decision ever. Now he earns a massive income. He loves travelling with his family and friends in India and all over the world. His group has a rich list of clients and will soon be rank the number one. He is planning to register a new company in the United States of America and plans to open his warehouses in most of the developed countries.

