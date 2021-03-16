IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur
Paarth Natani
Paarth Natani
brand post

Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur

  • Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:54 PM IST

Paarth Natani is an E-commerce entrepreneur from Jaipur Rajasthan. His journey was not an easy one. As a kid, he loved playing cricket and also was a professional cricket player. Soon, he left sports and was quite interested in business- and Business-related activities. He completed his basic as well as higher course of education from Rajasthan university. His destiny was not cricket, and he had started to realise that.

Paarth Natani is today known as a social media marketing king. He has been working for many brands. He was introduced by his friend to the Instagram marketing, when he was just in class 11. He was just a budding teenager then and had a lot of potential to learn more. Initially, he was earning enough to meet his day-to-day expenses. Soon his income reached 40k per month through his Instagram earnings itself. And he was very proud of himself and all the work that he had done so far. He had to stop his work for some period to prepare for his board examination. He did not score very well in it, which disheartened and him and made him feel sad.

After Paarth completed his graduation from the Rajasthan university, he aimed to do CMA. Certified management accountant ia a professional certificate for accounts management. This course has two levels. Paarth cleared his first Foundation level of this course. But he thought this was not what he wanted to do. He did many different works and earned a lot in it. He later invested all his income and savings into the stock market. His investment in the stock market also fetched him well enough.

World stock market was not his destiny. One of his friends introduced him to the E-Commerce during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown period. The secret of this trade. He gained knowledge about this business and increased his hold over it. Initially he faced hardship and struggled a lot but soon he got hold over it. He invested all his resources which he gained from the stock market into E- commerce and changed all these hurdles into opportunity and achievement.

Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur. Today he is famous for his work in e-commerce across the world. This is the fruit of his early struggle in the field and relentless hard work that he has invested to reach the goal of his career. He worked for several brands and learning from them to reach his goal was the best decision ever. Now he earns a massive income. He loves travelling with his family and friends in India and all over the world. His group has a rich list of clients and will soon be rank the number one. He is planning to register a new company in the United States of America and plans to open his warehouses in most of the developed countries.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Paarth Natani
Paarth Natani
brand post

Paarth Natani: An E-commerce expert & a successful entrepreneur

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Paarth Natani is now a young successful professional of E-commerce entrepreneur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The brainchild of Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.(BUbusiness)
The brainchild of Shanmukh Bavineni, the company comprises alumni from India’s tier-1 institutions, including IIM, and NIT.(BUbusiness)
brand post

BUbusiness: eB2B marketplace launched to empower SMBs with procurement

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Solely designed for businesses spanning entrepreneurs, retailers, department stores, Kirana stores, hotels, and restaurants, the members-only store is a one-stop search for businesses to purchase items for business supplies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
Omaxe World Street will encourage the industry to aspire and create such trend-defining retail experiences that goes beyond just shopping but is a destination in itself where people can visit, socialize and just enjoy themselves.(Omaxe World Street)
brand post

Omaxe World Street, Faridabad, epitomizes an Iconic Retail Project

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:13 AM IST
Inspired by the architecture of world-renowned shopping streets in a high street format, Omaxe World Street brings the experience of shopping from around the world to Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nayan Kambli
Nayan Kambli
brand post

Nayan Kambli’s Money2Me envisions becoming a leading gold loan company

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • CEO Nayan Kambli believes that moving forward, the digital market is where a lot of untapped potential lies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Shinde
Sachin Shinde
brand post

Social worker & politician Sachin Shinde emphasizes the need for yoga

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • In a time of six months, Sachin Shinde has managed to bring out the best in the people by promoting yoga in the best possible way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With its light-hearted and interesting content, Naughty World is growing popular day by day.
With its light-hearted and interesting content, Naughty World is growing popular day by day.
brand post

Naughty World memes are bringing smiles to 10 million faces

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Naughty World is an Instagram page that shares memes on all kinds of topics. It includes sarcasm, trolls, jokes, thoughts, and all in a funny way.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Sharma
Sonu Sharma
brand post

Sonu Sharma: From direct selling industry to becoming a consultant & author

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:24 PM IST
He has more than 5 million followers on Facebook apart from having one billion viewership on other social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hanisha Sharma
Hanisha Sharma
brand post

Hanisha Sharma explains how women must celebrate women's day in the true sense

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • She is a well-known TikToker and social media influencer who has broken the glass ceiling, achieving so much as a single mother.
READ FULL STORY
Close
God's way of Health, Wealth &amp; Wisdom - The Holistic Living(The Holistic Living)
God's way of Health, Wealth & Wisdom - The Holistic Living(The Holistic Living)
brand post

The Holistic Living celebrates womanhood with unique group coaching sessions

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:23 PM IST
These sessions by some of India’s renowned life coaches, counsellors and healers were a hit with youngsters, home-makers and especially working professionals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
Udit Pathak, Founder, Media Mantra(Media Mantra)
brand post

Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:55 PM IST
Currently considered as the second fastest-growing Public Relations agency in Asia is working with a vision to eventually work at a global level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia Global Services
brand post

DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:17 PM IST
UNO is Digibank ASIA's neo banking brand for a license-based as well as over-the-top digital banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
Eminent santoor player Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma had inaugurated the walk.
brand post

AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
A virtual walkathon has been organised and many people are participating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nandan Jha
Nandan Jha
brand post

Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Placing Dreams is a premium film institute that offers great opportunities to all those who wish to be a part of the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Symbol from NEM
Symbol from NEM
brand post

Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well.
brand post

Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP