Packages Flooding Europe: Logistics Availability Drops to Historic Figures

The post-Covid era overwhelms European logistics. Ecommerce is experiencing its golden age after the boom experienced by the pandemic and it is expected that by 2024 online retail will account for 25% of transactions in Europe, moving 342,000 million euros, but something slows the growth of retailers: the available supply of logistics ships has reached its historical minimum in Europe.

Specifically, in the last twelve months the availability of logistics warehouses on the continent has fallen eighty basis points, to a historical figure of 4.6%, according to a study carried out by the British consulting firm Savills with data from the close of the first half of the year. The company points out that this is "structurally low" data.

The current economic turmoil is already palpable in the statistics from other parts of the world. China experienced a decline in its manufacturing activity for the first time since the beginning of the year.

The cost of freight increased fivefold in the past year for a trip from China to the west coast of the United States, according to the China Post Tracking index.

If ecommerce reaches 25% of sales in Europe, only the online sales sector will need an additional 26.3 million square meters. In addition to logistics, various retailers will bet on bringing the production plants closer to the destination country, moving from a supply chain based on just in time to just in case.

“If we start to see companies bringing their manufacturing processes closer to home and increasing the inventory, they accumulate to mitigate the risk of delay, it is also likely that these companies need more industrial and logistics space,” says Kevin Mofid, director of logistics research.

The developers have set to work to increase the supply available with the construction at risk of new facilities, although the consultancy firm points out that they are facing problems in obtaining raw materials such as concrete, wood, steel and coating.

Given the cocktail of high demand and low supply, an increase in rental prices is expected. Even so, the consulting firm points out that it will depend on each market and not in all territories there will be an increase in rents. Currently, the logistics yield in Europe is 4.4%.

Among the European capitals, Madrid ranks as the city with the most vacancy, with 8%, while Barcelona accumulates 3.3% of available logistics warehouses and together with Oslo (3.8%) and Helsinki (4.3%) is one of the cities with the lowest unoccupied assets.

Logistics contracting in the first half of the year was 18.7 million square meters, 63% above the average of the last five years. Germany and the Netherlands had the highest absorption rate with 3.9 million square meters followed by Poland with 3.4 million square meters.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.