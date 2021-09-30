Palava - International city, Indian heart

Living abroad has been an aspiration for the youth of India. Better quality of life offered by excellent education and job opportunities, infrastructural facilities and planned spaces have attracted Indians to foreign shores.

Palava City by Lodha, an International City with an Indian Heart is a visionary city that’s crafted to provide high quality of life at par with any global planned city, with an extra edge of a well-knit community. The city that is spread over 4500 acres presents a beautiful blend of world-class infrastructure, large green and open spaces that rival the world’s best.

The wide roads replicate the experience of magnificent Dubai streets. The presence of international brands in the finest retail spaces and multiplexes ensures that the best shopping and entertainment experiences can be treasured in this city that is unique in so many ways.

Palava is all about living in sync with nature. With large open and green spaces, it offers a healthier atmosphere for its citizens, which is especially crucial for the wholesome development of children. These beautiful spaces allow residents to spend some time away from the regular hustle of life, close to nature. Walking in these lush green parks, transport yourself to London’s Hyde Park. The city encourages green commute initiatives like cycling, car-pooling, and pedestrian-friendly roads that help reduce pollution and improve the general quality of life of the residents.

A city that is planned with minute detailing has been created for the young and young at heart. If we speak for the sports enthusiasts, the city boasts of Olympic Sports Complex that keeps everyone active and healthy. An unparalleled sports infrastructure - A FIFA standard football ground, a 9-hole golf course, cricket stadium, badminton, squash, tennis courts with a professional coaching framework provide its residents with an opportunity to learn, enjoy and excel in sports.

Supporting rising talents, the city also boasts of robust education facilities. With 5 operational schools, the city is one of India’s leading education hubs and offers a choice of boards and world-class schools to the students.

While all these facilities provide an unmatched experience, the most unique aspect of the city is its well-knit community of 1.25 Lakh+ citizens that evokes a strong sense of togetherness and belonging. And it is this sense of pride that makes these citizens call them Palavians.

A life that is international in its outlook yet remains Indian at heart is the concept of Palava city.



