Panerai launches new Luminor Chronographs

Panerai is many things but monotonous is not one of them. The Italian luxury watch manufacturer recently launched an all-new line of chronographs along with a new movement, and with that, once again took the Haute Horlogerie world by storm. These watches feature a never-before-seen chronograph movement that includes a Swiss Made ETA base with a Dubois-Depraz module.

Regardless of what you might think, Panerai has always been into chronographs. All watches starting from the Lemania 1872 to the Zenith El Primero Luminor Marina to the coveted PAM526 Regatta Chronograph have been nothing but phenomenal. So, what makes these new chronographs special? Let’s find out.

The thing that excites the most, however, is the novel automatic movement from Panerai, the Caliber P.9200. The movement measures 13 1/4 lignes wide, or in simpler terms, it has a diameter of just 29.9mm and a thickness of 6.9mm. The novel movement comes with 41 jewels and features a Glacydur balance wheel along with an Incabloc shockproof device. Running at a frequency of 28,800 vph with a single barrel, the mechanism offers a power reserve of 42 hours. Users don’t get to view the movement though, as all the new Luminor chronographs except one use an enclosed steel case back.

Let’s take a look at the watches.

Luminor Panerai



Panerai Luminor PAM1109

All the new Panerai launches have the brand’s famous sandwich dials and so does the Luminor PAM1109. The watch comes with a 44mm stainless steel body and a black dial. The Luminor Chrono PAM1109 is a tool with advanced mechanics. It is a whole new world of precision and performance, a realm that Panerai has distinguished itself in since the early 1940s.

Panerai Luminor PAM1110

Like all Luminor references, the PAM1110 features a staple elements such as the sandwich dial as well as a crown-protecting bridge on the right-hand side of the case. The watch is distinguished by the original placement of the chronograph controls on the left-hand side. The timepiece also features a “base 1000” tachymeter scale on the prominent flange. The tachymeter allows the calculation of average speeds over a predefined distance, hence, adding more utility to the watch.

Panerai Luminor Chrono Goldtech™ Blu Notte PAM1111

In the words of the brand, the Panerai Luminor Chrono Goldtech ™ Blu Notte is sporting complication par excellence. Panerai Goldtech™ takes the art of chronography to a whole new level. Goldtech™ is a type of gold created by high amounts of copper and platinum, metals responsible for its intense hues as well as its increased resistance to oxidation. Goldtech™ adds a fresh aesthetic to the watch. The timepiece is also different from the other models as it has an exhibition case back.

Panerai Luminor PAM1218

The 44mm Luminor reference comes with a stainless steel body with a white dial. The timepiece has a lug-to-lug height of 53.8mm. The timepiece retains its signature 100-meter water-resistance as well as the crown guard bridge on the right-hand side. These elements are quite significant as they are what make a Panerai timepiece a ‘Panerai timepeice’. The PAM1218 runs on the exclusive Caliber P.9200 offering up to 42 hours of power reserve.

As far as the dial is concerned, the PAM1218 features a white one with matte finish. The dial comes in the iconic sandwich construction with arabic numerals with white Super-LumiNova giving a green luminescence. The timepiece displays a tachymeter scale on the flange as well.

Panerai Luminor Chrono Luna Rossa PAM1303

Born from the merger of unmatched Italian style, talent and passion of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team comes the Panerai Luminor Chrono Luna Rossa. The legendary connection between the two gives us this exquisite chronograph with a sporty persona. Launched as a limited edition watch, the Luminor Chrono Luna Rossa PAM01303 will be available in just 1000 pieces, to celebrate the passion and talent of the Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

