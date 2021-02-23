Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat & Sandip Ghosh: Young serial entrepreneurs

No doubt, new technology has rooted itself in almost every profession, but also in our lives as well. And in this digital era, even Internet Marketing is highly influenced by it and has become the most trending and proficient profession.

Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat, the young serial Entrepreneur have faced too many challenges and hardships in their entrepreneurial journey.

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat is a 25-year-old Indian Entrepreneur who belongs to Karera, Rajasthan, India. He has completed his B.Tech from MDS University, Ajmer (Rajasthan). Pankaj Singh is working for many artists and brands across the country and even abroad. He helps companies to scale their business using the same digital marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his brand name. That's what made Pankaj Dhir a leading digital marketer and renowned name in the field of Digital marketing.

Mr. Sandip Ghosh is a young, energetic, and visionary Serial Entrepreneur hailing from West Bengal, India. Sandip left no stone unturned for maximum revenue generation and marketing mainly by social media. His proven marketing strategies and experience in this field have helped several people in different ways to achieve their goals.

The hard work, determination, and passion for digital marketing make Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat what they are today. Their never-give-up attitude just adds the cherry to the cake, and thus they are listed among the top Marketing experts in India and are heading a great way ahead. Sandip and Pankaj are an inspiration for clueless youngsters worldwide.

Today Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat is a renowned name in the digital marketing industry and has a huge number of followers on Instagram and Facebook who got crazy after Pankaj’s posts about his lifestyle, cars, and dressing sense.

As per sources, Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat was just 18 years old when he entered the field of Internet Marketing. Now, he has come a long way and is now footing towards becoming a millionaire in a short period.

Sandip Ghosh believes that hard work with smartness is the only key to success. He says," whatever you do, do it with full dedication and give all the efforts and time it needs".

By their sheer hardship, dedication, and passion towards the profession, Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Singh have achieved heights that are dreams of any person of their age. Their lifestyle is still a dream for many persons and thus influencing many youngsters to move ahead and dream big in life.

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat And Sandip Ghosh share 7 tips to become successful faster

1. Set concrete goals.

2. Establish a routine, and stick to it.

3. Find a mentor.

4. Streamline your routine.

5. Learn how to say no.

6. Be smart about money.

7. Learn from your mistakes.

If one follow those tips by heart anyone can become successful in any career they want to. You can follow Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat and Sandip Ghosh on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

