IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat & Sandip Ghosh: Young serial entrepreneurs
Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat
Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat
brand post

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat & Sandip Ghosh: Young serial entrepreneurs

  • Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat, the young serial Entrepreneur have faced too many challenges and hardships in their entrepreneurial journey.
READ FULL STORY
By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST

No doubt, new technology has rooted itself in almost every profession, but also in our lives as well. And in this digital era, even Internet Marketing is highly influenced by it and has become the most trending and proficient profession.

Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat, the young serial Entrepreneur have faced too many challenges and hardships in their entrepreneurial journey.

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat is a 25-year-old Indian Entrepreneur who belongs to Karera, Rajasthan, India. He has completed his B.Tech from MDS University, Ajmer (Rajasthan). Pankaj Singh is working for many artists and brands across the country and even abroad. He helps companies to scale their business using the same digital marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his brand name. That's what made Pankaj Dhir a leading digital marketer and renowned name in the field of Digital marketing.

Mr. Sandip Ghosh is a young, energetic, and visionary Serial Entrepreneur hailing from West Bengal, India. Sandip left no stone unturned for maximum revenue generation and marketing mainly by social media. His proven marketing strategies and experience in this field have helped several people in different ways to achieve their goals.

The hard work, determination, and passion for digital marketing make Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat what they are today. Their never-give-up attitude just adds the cherry to the cake, and thus they are listed among the top Marketing experts in India and are heading a great way ahead. Sandip and Pankaj are an inspiration for clueless youngsters worldwide.

Today Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat is a renowned name in the digital marketing industry and has a huge number of followers on Instagram and Facebook who got crazy after Pankaj’s posts about his lifestyle, cars, and dressing sense.

As per sources, Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat was just 18 years old when he entered the field of Internet Marketing. Now, he has come a long way and is now footing towards becoming a millionaire in a short period.

Sandip Ghosh believes that hard work with smartness is the only key to success. He says," whatever you do, do it with full dedication and give all the efforts and time it needs".

By their sheer hardship, dedication, and passion towards the profession, Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Singh have achieved heights that are dreams of any person of their age. Their lifestyle is still a dream for many persons and thus influencing many youngsters to move ahead and dream big in life.

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat And Sandip Ghosh share 7 tips to become successful faster

1. Set concrete goals.

2. Establish a routine, and stick to it.

3. Find a mentor.

4. Streamline your routine.

5. Learn how to say no.

6. Be smart about money.

7. Learn from your mistakes.

If one follow those tips by heart anyone can become successful in any career they want to. You can follow Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat and Sandip Ghosh on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Ishaan A. Khanna
Ishaan A. Khanna
brand post

Ishaan A. Khanna spills the beans regarding India's first medical drama series

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Ishaan A. Khanna plays a pivotal role in Love, Scandal and Doctors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A still of the band, Showstoppers with all its members
A still of the band, Showstoppers with all its members
brand post

Showstoppers-The Band making it big in the industry

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:59 PM IST
It consists of six legendary musicians called Bhuvan Vikram Singh, Rao Gaurav, DJ Abhi India, Rinku Malhotra, Tarun and Shipra Bagh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Go Super 11 will instantly reward you with 1000 credits once you register in the app for the first time.
Go Super 11 will instantly reward you with 1000 credits once you register in the app for the first time.
brand post

Growth of India Fantasy Cricket industry catalysed by apps like GoSuper11

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Go super 11 was launched in August 2018 and since then it has garnered a lot of audiences.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recruiters are coming up with ‘super specialty demands’ and job offers are getting increasingly ‘industry oriented'.
Recruiters are coming up with ‘super specialty demands’ and job offers are getting increasingly ‘industry oriented'.
brand post

Recalibrating the ‘MBA’ for better alignment with the recruiter

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Is the time right to pursue MBA? How is the job market ?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Faraaz Chapra is a well-known name in the liquidation business.(Faraaz Chapra)
Faraaz Chapra is a well-known name in the liquidation business.(Faraaz Chapra)
brand post

Faraaz Chapra signs 4000 cr IPO

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Faraaz Chapra, the “Sirius A” of Dalal Street, bags a 4000 cr Das Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd. Initial Public Offer deal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanchit Shokeen
Sanchit Shokeen
brand post

YouTuber Sanchit aka TechBar illustrates tips of growing as a tech YouTuber

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Google recently announced that the video network YouTube had a $15 billion in the year 2019, based on advertising sales, showing the world just how YouTube has emerged as the biggest video network. If you have the zeal and passion to start your YouTube channel, just go for it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat
Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat
brand post

Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat & Sandip Ghosh: Young serial entrepreneurs

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • Sandip Ghosh and Pankaj Dhir Singh Chundawat, the young serial Entrepreneur have faced too many challenges and hardships in their entrepreneurial journey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TalentSprint, an NSE group company and a subsidiary of NSE Academy, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals.(TalentSprint)
TalentSprint, an NSE group company and a subsidiary of NSE Academy, brings transformational high-end and deep-tech learning programs to young and experienced professionals.(TalentSprint)
brand post

IIIT Hyderabad, TalentSprint announce PG Certificate in IoT & Smart Analytics

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The 9-month program is designed both for IoT engineers who want to master analytics as well as other tech professionals and managers from industries disrupted by heavy IoT adoption.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hasti Singh(Hasti Transformation Fitness Center)
Hasti Singh(Hasti Transformation Fitness Center)
brand post

Hasti Transformation Fitness Center emphasizes psychological well-being

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 04:31 PM IST
Hasti Transformation Fitness Center has been transforming the lives of thousands of people ever since its inception under the guidance and ownership of Hasti Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Data Science is one of the most in-demand jobs in India for 2021.
Data Science is one of the most in-demand jobs in India for 2021.
brand post

Data Science is shaping the future by offering global career opportunities

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:30 PM IST
NBS (Narayana Business School) Data Science & Analytics program offers hands-on exposure to key tools and technologies including Statistics, Data interpretation, Advance excel, Machine learning, Python, Tableau, SQL Etc.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry.(Raja Mukherjee)
Raja Mukherjee is one of the reputed Emcees from the service industry.(Raja Mukherjee)
brand post

How Raja Mukherjee aka Raja RME turned the lockdown into a fruitful journey

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:29 PM IST
Raja is a well-known rapper, who is known for his fashion, style, and energy in his live performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
‘Rahe Rahe’ has been released under the banner of the Sajjan Adeeb Music label.(M Chahal )
‘Rahe Rahe’ has been released under the banner of the Sajjan Adeeb Music label.(M Chahal )
brand post

Punjabi singer-lyricist M Chahal releases new track ‘Rahe Rahe’

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The song has been brought to the audience by Binnie Marwa and M Chahal himself who composed the music for the song.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Garima Goyal
Garima Goyal
brand post

Clinical dietitian Garima Goyal is helping her patients tackle diabetes

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Garima Goyal has acquired her training at reputed organizations like Medanta, the Medicity, Gurgaon; DMCH and CMCH, Ludhiana.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Randeep Hooda is the new brand ambassador of OK life care company, tarted in the year 2016 by Dr Jogender Singh, an international medalist in boxing and the founder of OPJS University.
Actor Randeep Hooda is the new brand ambassador of OK life care company, tarted in the year 2016 by Dr Jogender Singh, an international medalist in boxing and the founder of OPJS University.
brand post

OK Life Care company signs actor Randeep Hooda as brand ambassador

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The company is known for its consumer products, especially health and beauty products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find out how natural supplements can help you get over stress and anxiety
Find out how natural supplements can help you get over stress and anxiety
brand post

Natural supplements for fighting anxiety by experts

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:12 PM IST
With regular exercises, meditation, and these natural supplements you can easily fight against anxiety and stress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP