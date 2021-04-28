Pankaj Goswami and Ankit Singh share the journey of digital marketing

"Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it"

Believer of the aforementioned quote, the two men in frame today have acquired indomitable success in their niches of digital marketing. But this success is the result of constant hunting of opportunities and then acing each project with perseverance and dexterity.

Such is the magnificence of expert digital marketers, the former being Pankaj Goswami who hails from Haldwani Uttrakhand, grew up with a modest childhood when he completed his education from Kendriya Vidyalaya, Haldwani, Uttrakhand. But, he was adamant to do something great in his life, he hustled his way to learn digital marketing and he self learnt the expertise to attract eyeballs. Because of his relentless efforts, at the tender age of 21, Pankaj is a role model for those who want to seek a high paying career in Digital marketing.

Sharing a similar story of success via digital marketing is Ankit Singh, a young visionary like Pankaj coming from a town in the majestic city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. It is amazing to know that Ankit is currently a student of M.Sc Ag, alongwith which he is effectively juggling his work schedule as a digital marketer par excellence.

Both these dreamers are quite young to have scaled success in the online world, these master of many trades have led an unprecedented career which has embarked a new ray of hope for several youth today. Both Pankaj Goswami and Ankit Singh specialist in Google Analytics, Facebook ads, SEO & website traffic management, They have clinched all this on his own and proven that age is just a number and that it takes passion for attaining massive success. In a recent conversation with Pankaj Goswami, he said they are generating 30 Million Facebook traffic and 14 Million Instagram traffic due to their Digital Marketing skills and keep growing.

Having self learnt everything, they are passionate networkers who have been instrumental in helping scale several businesses to perfection.

Through their dedicated blogs, the duo has been able to provide seamless information that stands out today. These ace bloggers have enlightened the masses on various topics and have earned a reputation for being known for their top notch online know-how which they have developed over years of hard work, determination and with a spirit to never give up.

Both these young achievers have set benchmarks for working hard despite all odds and are continuously working towards building their stellar portfolio as expert digital marketers and have proven their mettle on the same. Such journeys are testimony to the fact that with undeterred willpower and a vision to make it big, one can move mountains by acquiring the required skills in digital marketing.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

