Pankaj Pavan Khaitan is a name you might haven’t heard before but soon this name is going to be the suffossion of success . He is one of the youngest producer in the industry who going to debut with a web series “Behind The Truth” from his production house “khaitan productions “.

The newely made producer has been successful in roping the director Karan Kashyap ,the actor Jae sing who is known for his work in Bagpat Ka Dulha.Jae sing and karan kashyap have worked together before in several projects,now this due will come together once again.Jae sing drew the attention of the audience first time through his moive Bagpat Ka Dulha.

On a small chat to Mr. Khaitan here’s what he has done before debuting into this industry, he is very successful businessman based on Gujarat, He owns multiple businesses over the period of time Khaitan Jewels (2017), Khaitan Charitable Trust (2018), Khaitan Enterprise (FITFLOW Water) (2019), Khaitan Entertainments (2020).

Being very enthusiastic and devoted pankaj has previously done some amazing work - Surat Jewellery Show (Khaitan Jewels, 2018),Kaafila’s Karwaan (Khaitan Jewels, Khaitan charitable trust & Fitflow, 2018),Blood Donation Camp (Khaitan charitable trust, 2018),Eye Checkup Camp For Underprivileged (Khaitan Charitable Trust, 2018),Served Water To Public On World Water Day (Khaitan Charitable Trust & Fitflow water, 2019),Distributed Grocery Kits To Underprivileged (Khaitan Charitable Trust, 2020) and there will be many more projects in the future.

OTT apps are new generation streaming platform for movies, TV series and more.It release will ensure a wider reach. Many films don't reach the desiredOTT bypasses cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms.The grand plans by each of these OTT platforms for India is in sync with the burgeoning global presence of the medium in world of entertainment.India is currently the world’s fastest growing OTT (over-the-top streaming) market, and is all set to emerge as the world’s sixth-largest by 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% over the next four years to touch revenues of $2.9 billion.According to findings from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by multinational professional services network of firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, OTT video, along with Internet advertising, video games and e-sports and music, radio and podcasts are the top four segments expected to see revenue growth in the country over the next four years.The covid-19 pandemic has brought the growth of the industry to a screeching halt and amplified shifts and digital disruptions that would have only happened in the years to come.The new at-home environment has led to the rise of new direct-to-consumer apps, local ‘bite-sized’ entertainment platforms and user-generated content formats.

This is just the beginning quoting Mr. Khaitan told us that he is working on new music album "Chal Mere Naal" which will be releasing soon. Well, we are pretty excited to see this young man rolling the eye balls of the audience with his charm.

