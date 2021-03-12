Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval
Newly opened foundation named as Dog Home Foundation has now target the street dogs to provide them with better life and medical treatment. The founders, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji believed that every creature that cannot speak is a god gift to humans and must be protected. They also claimed that people sometimes ignore their condition and do not care for them, instead beat them and be cruel to them. This inhumanity act is very brutal. Kuldeep says, if you are unable to help them at least don't spoil their life just for your fun. They do have feelings and with feelings, they also feel the pain.
Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs. Also they launched one major machine named as Hydrotherapy machine. This particular machine is worth Rs. 33 lakhs which can help a paralyzed dog to stand on their feet again and live a normal and good life. Kuldeep Says, it’s not money that matters for them, It's the Happiness of the little creature that makes a difference. Moreover, they have kept every single treatment and test free. Indeed, they do not accept any cash donation. The founders proclaimed that if someone really wants to donate and help them, they can provide food and milk at the hotspot. Dog Home Foundation is also going to open ten hotspots in Jodhpur.
Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well. The founders are also keeping their eye on each and every activity that is done in the foundation, so that every dog can be treated well without any issue. They have also opened air conditioner canals for the facility of these dogs. To meet the emergency, purpose the foundation is running 24 hours.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Redefining communication strategies for businesses: Udit Pathak of Media Mantra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DigiBank ASIA, Xebia forge partnership for launch of digital bank UNO
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AGF's walk organised on World Kidney Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nandan Jha is turning dreams to reality with his film institute, Placing Dreams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Symbol from NEM, the next-generation enterprise-grade blockchain platform
- It also permits the creation of specialized digital assets, going beyond tokens to represent shares of stock, signatures, votes, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or other currencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Psychologist Dr. Manjunath empowers professionals on the power of reading
- His marketing strategies and content both are unique.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Umaira Habib is setting benchmarks in industry with her startup ‘Honey n Beaute'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 Reasons to choose Grammarly for premium writing
- This tool has the capability of artificial intelligence technology built-in by which it can understand the context and provide various suggestions and corrections in the document.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The therapeutic baker Nikita Kalra, makes her dream true, via ‘Baking Tales’
- Nikita recently made her dreams come true as she launched her own bakery ‘Baking Tales’, based in Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi, Pavitra Punia raise temperature at Asia's largest floating casino
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
G I Bazar- An initiative to help support PM Modi's Digital India Campaign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dilraj Singh Nandha’s song, Titliaaan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We The Influencers to launch its merchandise on March 14
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashmita Biswas: A talented ballet artist, dancing her way to her dreams
- Ashmita Biswas trained herself in Indian classical and creative dancing from the age of 5.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox