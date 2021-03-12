Paralysed dogs will walk again in Dog Home Foundation, say Kuldeep & Dhaval

Newly opened foundation named as Dog Home Foundation has now target the street dogs to provide them with better life and medical treatment. The founders, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji believed that every creature that cannot speak is a god gift to humans and must be protected. They also claimed that people sometimes ignore their condition and do not care for them, instead beat them and be cruel to them. This inhumanity act is very brutal. Kuldeep says, if you are unable to help them at least don't spoil their life just for your fun. They do have feelings and with feelings, they also feel the pain.

Keeping the society structure and brutal behaviour in mind, Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji opened this foundation to spread awareness about the street dogs. Also they launched one major machine named as Hydrotherapy machine. This particular machine is worth Rs. 33 lakhs which can help a paralyzed dog to stand on their feet again and live a normal and good life. Kuldeep Says, it’s not money that matters for them, It's the Happiness of the little creature that makes a difference. Moreover, they have kept every single treatment and test free. Indeed, they do not accept any cash donation. The founders proclaimed that if someone really wants to donate and help them, they can provide food and milk at the hotspot. Dog Home Foundation is also going to open ten hotspots in Jodhpur.

Kuldeep and Dhaval Darji also worked on hoardings and organized 20 hoardings for this particular project to spread awareness and make people understand the need of donation and keeping humanity towards animals as well. The founders are also keeping their eye on each and every activity that is done in the foundation, so that every dog can be treated well without any issue. They have also opened air conditioner canals for the facility of these dogs. To meet the emergency, purpose the foundation is running 24 hours.

