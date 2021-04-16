Paramvir Singh Beniwal's unusual adrenaline fix is taking him 'places'

What happens when a young travel vlogger decides to go all out to live up to his dreams? While in the process of finding an answer to this question, Paramvir Singh Beniwal, also known as Passenger Paramvir, made it to the news even before achieving the entirety of his dreams. The 24-year-old YouTuber has lately become a topic of discussion among hodophilias for his well-documented travel experiences from around the world. He is being lauded for travelling to some of the most dangerous places that are racked by war, terrorism, and hostility towards tourists. But what drove this globetrotter to take to such life-threatening ventures? We will find out further in this article.

Born in a progressive family belonging to the Jat community in Hisar in Haryana, Paramvir was brought up in New Delhi where he also earned his bachelor of science degree in zoology honours. He tells Hindustan Times that the thought of becoming a high-key travel vlogger of sorts never crossed his mind back in his school days or even when he was a fresher in college. He was an outstanding volleyball player and hence the only idea of travelling that he nurtured was of going abroad to represent India in the sport.

From the early days of his childhood, Paramvir was an active sportsperson and he tried his hand at every single sport in school. Although his curricular success could never meet the same fate as his success in sports did, neither did his parents bar him from participating in sports nor did they put on him an undue pressure of excelling in studies. They encouraged him to excel in what he was good at owing to which he bagged a seat in one of the oldest and highly ranked colleges for arts and sciences in India – the Hindu College, a constituent of University of Delhi, through sports quota.

Unfortunately, Paramvir’s luck did not favour him when he was about to realize his dream of training at the national camp for volleyball and get selected in the men’s national team. He suffered a severe knee injury. It was in 2014 that he had to undergo a series of surgeries which would put a crimp in his plan of professionally playing volleyball in the future and subsequently travelling abroad. Becoming a travel vlogger or a YouTuber was still far from his sight as the only exposure to travelling that he had was from his school trips to Uttarakhand, Nainital and the several volleyball tournaments and camps he attended in different states of India. Paramvir did not have a solid Plan B given his indolent travel vlogger alter ego awaiting a thrillful thrust. In his first year at the Hindu College, Paramvir went on a solo trip to Turkey where he spent six weeks in a volunteer programme in the coastal town of Antalya. He returned to India with a positive shift in his perspective on life, culture and religion, and that’s when his love for solo travel grew stronger. Since then he has travelled to around twenty countries with more names being added to his wish list.

With a great many of travel destinations to choose from, he goes for the most nonstandard ones that tests his risk-taking potential. His often-risky adventures see him spending a day with one of the world’s most dangerous tribes in Southern Ethiopia or stuck in the midst of deadly riots in Lebanon. While not all of his travel agendas seem cushy enough, the past two years that Paramvir has spent documenting his experiences in mostly hostile or war-ridden places have brought him in touch with similar-minded people from around the globe. Paramvir’s reasoning behind travelling to such dangerous places is that some of them come with a huge potential in tourism. Just because of how international media inaccurately portray these countries, they are held back from reaching that potential. He beholds a generous motive of helping these countries to grow their tourism by showing their bright side to the world.

Garnering millions of views on YouTube and other social media, the muscular six-foot-four vlogger is one-of-a-kind travel vlogger who treads on a path which no other travel vlogger in India has stepped on so far. Paramvir’s efforts have already gained attention of popular media houses and travel blogging websites. His future plans to visit Syria, Yemen, Iran, and South America seem to be full of promises and his ‘lockdown’ hobby of learning new languages for his future travel will certainly gain his online numbers more traction in the coming time. The indispensable life lessons that we can learn from the story of this ‘Flying Jat’ is that sometimes your newfound plan Bs can turn out to be more fruitful than your plan As and the failure of latter is not the end of the world.