Parcos fragrances & beauty products to be available at online and offline stores

As a leader in the beauty distribution business in India, Baccarose has always been instrumental in bringing international brands to India. Having started Parcos, its ‘own retail’ brand, it is now foraying into omnichannel to chart out the next level of business growth in India. Here Biju Antony, CEO & Executive Director, Baccarose Perfumes and Beauty Products Pvt Ltd shares about the journey and plans ahead for not only Parcos but the overall organisation including their own beauty brand Chambor

a) Narrate the Parcos journey till date - how many stores alliances what they have focused on till now?

Established in 2004, Parcos has been synonymous with luxury, prestige and authentic beauty products and is the leader in the Indian beauty retail segment. The name PARCOS is an abbreviation of the French words “Parfums & Cosmetique”, meaning perfumes and cosmetics with guaranteed authenticity.

With 45 brick and mortar stores in 18 cities across the country, Parcos now extends its reach online to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to its consumers. Parcos provides an extensive selection of more than 50 international luxury brands, and more than 4000+ products from brands like Carolina Herrera, Gucci, Issey Miyake, Versace, Paco Rabanne, Dolce & Gabbana, Clarins and more. Its categories include Fragrance, Makeup and Skincare products.

Vaani Kapoor with Biju Antony

b) What is the roadmap ahead and what are the key things to focus on?

Parcos aims to deliver omni-channel consumer experience and build digital-first partnership with existing beauty brands. Apart from providing a holistic shopping experience, Parcos looks at translating brand equity offline to online with brand dedicated Shop-In-Shop concept. Moreover, leveraging built-in AI capabilities and seamless integrations to help increase conversions, and focusing on community engagement through curated content IPs, educational content, social media and more, is the roadmap ahead.

Parcos has established their presence across the country, servicing customers across Metros, Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. They aim to open 100 stores by 2023.

c) Why are online and physical stores both important and which smaller town airports are coming up next.

We want to bridge the offline and online community through engaging sessions, innovative strategies in offline stores to drive traffic to the website. Parcos has stores at duty paid domestic airport as well. Apart from Delhi, Mumbai & Hyderabad we have plans to set up stores in the premises of Chennai, Guwahati, Jaipur, Mangalore, Trivandrum and Lucknow airports.

d) Define your core target audience

Established luxury shoppers, aspirational next-gen, stylish, tech-savvy, brand loyalist. To be specific, males and females with strong beauty affinity aged between 24-40 years from any part of India.

e) Beyond fragrances do you offer skincare and make up?

Yes. We offer curated beauty edit section by renowned experts; live sessions with expert panels, bots to help navigate through right beauty products fitting the customer needs.

f) How does Baccarose aim to have a larger retail reach - give details of current strength, presence, team product portfolio?

Baccarose boasts of an extensive selection of international products from 50+ brands, from curated portfolios and those available in Parcos stores. They aim to curate the best-in-class range of fragrances, skincare & makeup with curated assortment as per local market expertise, which helps to build dynamic portfolios as per the changing market trends. Baccarose aims to build higher engagement rate built through personalized recommendations, dedicated CRM & loyalty program. They also plan to offer:

- Unique brand experience at all stages of buying- Trials, GWPs, special offers with purchase

- Exclusive exposer to new launches and special preview sale offers

- Loyalty reward points and offers for birthdays, anniversary, and so on.

- Live beauty & fragrance consultation via experts

- Digital concierge

g) What is the journey ahead for Chambor?

From its founding, Baccarose brought the expertise and sophistication of its European brand portfolio to Chambor. Historically, the brand combined that chic, quality, and service with its knowledge of its Indian women to propose a unique ethos and line.

The brand is now poised for growth, pacing its step with women’s evolving lifestyles, perspectives, and shopping preferences. Chambor is innovating on formulas, extending shade ranges and amping up its style to breathe new life into high-performance, trendy lines and collections.

h) What are you offering to customers as special with parcos.com

We want to build a long-term relationship with the customers through ‘The Parcos Experience’ by way of dedicated customer service and an extensive loyalty program. Apart from extensive selection of global products from 50+ brands, from their portfolio and those available in Parcos stores, Parcos.com offers following features:

- Fragrance finder tool – a one of a kind artificial intelligence powered tool.

- Skincare and Make-up customised aided feature.

- A beauty assist bot to help customers choose products best-suited to their needs.

- Expert articles, Educational Videos Q&A’s, Video Tutorials on beauty and wellness.

- Brand shop-in-shops for key brands.

- Specially crafted loyalty program for the benefit of the customers.

- Parcos App – a unique user experience

