Parduman Suri, India’s youngest astrologer received the IAIA-2021 Award

24-year-old Parduman Suri, India’s youngest astrologer has become the first in the country to receive ‘Indo-American Icon Award-2021’ by the U.S-based International Astrology Federation Inc (IAF).

Parduman Suri was awarded by the IAF, which is the world’s reputed international astrology organization, determining his remarkable contribution in the field of astrology predictions, Vastu, and numerology.

America’s IAF was established with the vision to encourage and promote science and art of Astrology through research, teaching, lecturing, and practice. Advocate freedom of thought and speech concerning astrology and develop and promote a correct professional status for Astrology and explore Vedic and Western Astrology across the globe.

Suri, a reputed name in the field of astrology and a motivational speaker, is the Astrology and Vastu consultant to famous actors, actresses, politicians, and other film personalities. Being a student of Law, Suri is also an environmentalist, and that he has got various national and international awards in the field of KP Astrology, Vastu, and numerology.

Born on April 8, 1997, at Hisar in Haryana, Suri’s father, Yogi Sahajanand Nath is the spiritual leader. Parduman did his schooling at LK Singhania Education Centre in Rajasthan and pursued his professional degree in LL.B from Guru Jambeshwar University of Science and Technology at Hisar in Haryana.

Accurate astrological predictions

At the start of the new year in 2021, Suri predicted that the BSE Sensex will cross 50,000-mark. It was on January 21, the BSE Sensex crossed 50,000-mark during the intra-day trade and for the first time closed above the 50,000-mark on February 3.

He also predicted about the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) taking lead in 2018. Suri had carried out the Vatsu of NPCIL at Gorakhpur in Haryana. Also, he researched the combinations of numerology and health through which one can easily make predictions on the medical astrology of a person.

Awards and recognitions

In the last few years, Suri has received many national and international awards.

1. Honored with Jyotish Bhushan award by the Governor of Uttrakhand for outstanding service for the propagation of astrology by his excellent writings and lectures by Prakash Pant, former minister of Finance from Uttrakhand, and Madan Kaushik, the former cabinet minister in Uttrakhand.

2. Honored with Jyotish Shiromani award in appreciation and recognition of his outstanding service for the propagation of astrology by his excellent writing, lectures at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

3. Honored with India’s youngest Astrologer by Lieutenant DP Vats, Rajya Shabha member from Hisar in Haryana.

4. Honored with Jyotish Prangan award for his contribution in the field of occult science by the governor of Haryana, Kaptan Singh Solanki in Chandigarh.

