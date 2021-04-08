Parenting influencer Riddhi Deorah on dotting mothers of Bollywood

Riddhi Deorah, a popular parenting influencer, has thrown light on the parenting skills of a few mothers of Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan:

“I love how Kareen Kapoor Khan has shattered many stereotypes about parenting. She has proven how motherhood is just a part of your life and is not your whole life. She continued working during her pregnancy and even after she became a mother. Motherhood doesn’t mean that you have to stop doing everything else. Be a happy mother and raise a happy child is what I feel I have learned from Kareena Kapoor Khan.”

Neha Dhupia:

“I love how Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi keep parental labor gender-neutral and share the load equally. It is so important for fathers to help out and not be selective about what work they do for their little ones. Love how Neha shares her observation about diaper changing stations only being installed in ladies’ toilets. I think they set a great example as a couple and there is so much to learn from them.”

Amrita Rao:

“Love how Amrita Rao admits that motherhood is the most challenging role that she has ever played. Amrita has no help for her son, Veer, and tries to spend a lot of time with him. She feels that time and attention are the most important things that a child needs. This is such a beautiful message Amrita.”

Anushka Sharma:

“I like how Anushka Sharma reminds us that gender stereotyping is a big NO. What I also liked was Anushka’s focus on passing on values like respect and humility to her child. I feel that these are such important life skills to teach.”

Shilpa Shetty:

“It’s good how Shilpa Shetty shares that the time she spends with her son is the most important time for her. For her taking care of her son is a top priority and takes up work accordingly. I love that she has so much clarity about what she wants. She fully deserves the ‘Yummy Mummy’ award, for managing work, motherhood, and fitness so efficiently.”

Soha Ali Khan:

“It’s amazing how Soha Ali Khan even though a super hands-on mother emphasizes the importance of self-care. I love how much credit she gives to her mother, Sharmila Tagore, and says that she can feel that a lot of her parenting style is influenced by her mother. Soha also sounds like her mother, Sharmila Tagore when she becomes a little firm with her daughter. I completely feel the same way about my mother.”

Riddhi Deorah concludes by saying, "A mother’s love is the purest and the most selfless form of love, it has no bounds, and has no limitations of caste, color, creed, status, and nationality. ⁣A mother’s love transcends all boundaries and is not reserved for just human beings. ⁣A mother is a mother irrespective of her species. She can be a cat, dog, bird, or human.⁣ Her love for her child remains the most precious thing that she possesses.

⁣A mother's love is the purest yet the most powerful thing in the world."

Some of us feel that having a better support system would make this journey as a parent easy for us and we complain about how challenging parenthood is. ⁣However, kids don't distinguish between celebrity mothers and non-celebrity mothers. ⁣They have the same expectations from their celebrity moms just like our kids have from us. ⁣

Parenthood is the most challenging yet rewarding experience you will ever be a part of. ⁣

⁣Enjoy this journey for as long as you can and make a gazillion happy memories with your little ones.