Parin Majithia of ‘Majithia Real Estate’ Aims To Change Urban Landscape

Running a 40-year-old brand is no child’s play and young and dynamic real estate entrepreneur, Parin Majithia knows it very well. Therefore, it is no wonder that he is being lauded everywhere for his business performance so far. He has managed to achieve a number of milestones in his short career but he is not one to sit back and rest on his laurels. The renowned architect and interior designer wants to take his family business to greater heights and create for himself a stalwart position in the real estate sector.

Starting Young

When Late Shri Mohanlal Nathalal Majithia established the iconic ‘Majithia Real Estate’, he wanted his firm to last long enough for his progeny to reap the benefits. Well, he must be smiling down from the heavens to see that his successor, Parin, has managed to drive the group towards a bigger and better market presence, using his ingenuity and talent. For those who wonder how he was able to create a comfortable space for his group amidst the ever-changing dynamics of the real estate sector, it was because of his sheer skills, adapting to latest technology and understanding the need of the customers. Parin says, “All this helped me to crack the deal every single time. The builders in Mumbai city have come up with some great project launches, which offer affordable, semi-luxury spaces. I have managed to score some really hopeful numbers which has inspired a major race between channel partners as well. I feel proud to share that our group was ranked first in a project with 1200+ real estate consultants just last year.”

He is well known for his exemplary performance scoring highest sales against any IPC in a number of projects across MMR in 2020. And now his new brainchild is to bring together architectural design and real estate in an upcoming venture. He aims to expand the scope of real estate by bringing in new-age concepts of architecture and interior design so that the buildings that the Majithia Real Estate constructs can compete at a global level.

Parin recently featured on the cover page of Forbes India as one of the ‘Icons of Inspiration 2021.’ Last year, he was awarded as the “Dynamic Real Estate Entrepreneur” at the Economic Times Leaders West 20202 event. In addition, Parin has also been featured as one of the Top 5 Real Estate Consultants for the Mumbai Suburbs by the Mumbai Mirror publication.

Even though Parin wants to carry forward his family’s legacy in the real estate sector, he is one of those young entrepreneurs who want to create their own legacy as well. For himself, Parin wants to be known as a young and dynamic real estate entrepreneur, who is out to change the real estate landscape of urban India with his ideas.